ITHACA, NY -- For most people the news that Svante Myrick was resigning as mayor of Ithaca for another job was the big surprise. For others there was another.
We got an email about the news from a friend, an ex-editor of this paper, who moved away but keeps up with Ithaca on the paper’s website at ithaca.com.
He said he was surprised to learn that Myrick is the longest-serving mayor in Ithaca history.
As an ex-journalist here perhaps he should have known, although he left before Myrick’s third term, and in this case long memory can actually be unhelpful if it’s incomplete in detail, as Myrick is in fact not the only mayor of Ithaca to be elected to three terms.
Maybe that’s what our friend remembers: that some years ago, Mayor Ben Nichols served three terms.
The difference is that when Nichols served the term was two years, not four.
The irony is that Nichols was instrumental in advancing legislation for a four-year mayoralty, but when it was adopted during his third term and he ran for a fourth, in 1995, he lost.
Clearly, then, there will be no asterisk next to Myrick’s record. Nichols served as many terms, but half as many years.
Length of service is by no means predominant in Myrick’s electoral legacy. He is the first person of color to serve as mayor of Ithaca, and the youngest; indeed, the youngest mayor in the history of New York.
Myrick has been an agent of change politically. In recent years he has been a prominent voice for police reform. In 2016, after a two-year study of the opioid crisis, his administration proposed for the city a health care center based on European models that would allow supervised use of opioids, a first in the U.S.
Despite his unapologetic progressivism, Myrick seems to have striven towards mediation and conciliation in his leadership. Here he differs from Nichols, who once blatantly and publicly slowed down building permits and other non-critical services to Cornell in a protracted dispute over the level of in-kind payments to the city by the school in lieu of taxes, which Nichols maintained were substandard.
Extolled by some, excoriated by others, Nichols seemed unconcerned with either praising light or blazing heat.
Did Nichols’s hardball lead to his downfall? More likely it was taking his eye off the ball.
In the 1995 election no one gave challenger Alan Cohen much of a shot.
By 1995 Ithaca had become strongly Democratic and progressive. Nichols ran as a Democratic Socialist. Cohen ran as an Independent, which most people understood as sheep’s clothing for a Republican. Nichols was a three-time incumbent and Cohen a relative neophyte.
Nichols barely campaigned. Cohen did energetically. Cohen knocked on my door in September to ask for my vote. We spoke politely but I affimed my support for Nichols.
In October Cohen returned. I reminded him that I had shooed him away before. He smilingly acknowledged that, but said he had visited every house in Ithaca in September and, regardless of response, was doing it again in October.
Every house. Twice. No matter the result the first time. That’s when I knew Nichols was in trouble.
Over the years Myrick developed the skill and strength to ward off opponents in the first place. In his first campaign, in 2011, he won decisively in a field of four, including not just a Republican but one well-known Democratic politician (also of color) and a fledgling but older candidate, all of whom made an issue of Myrick’s youth (age 24).
If it didn’t work then it wouldn’t work four years later when Myrick had only one opponent, a last-minute write-in who said she wanted to give voters a choice. Myrick won with 89 percent.
A similar situation developed in 2019 when a complete political novice announced late as Myrick’s sole opponent, again with a stated belief in choice. Myrick said he agreed with that stance, and when some procedural missteps clearly rendered the challenger’s candidacy disqualifiable, Myrick declined to contest it. “He seems like a nice, earnest guy,” Myrick said, and went on to campaign and win in a lesser landslide, but a landslide nonetheless.
Myrick’s era has been a success by any measure. Budget deficits have been replaced by operating surpluses and lower tax rates. Infrastructure has been improved less by pressure on Cornell, et al. (disappointing some fight fans, no doubt) than by pursuit of federal and state funds. Public investment (in improvements to the Commons, transportation, water treatment, and more) have encouraged private investment. The Waterfront Trail is a splendid new development. Improvements to the Farmers Market and Stewart Park are next.
Back to the big surprise, then: why is Myrick resigning? It might simply be that it’s easier to get a new job when you’ve already got one, and the mayor has secured a good new position as executive director of People For the American Way, a national progressive advocacy group.
Ithaca’s loss will be the nation’s gain. How to replace that Wu-Tang Clan sweater, though? Ave atque vale, Mr. Mayor.
