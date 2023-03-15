Around this time three years ago there was a lot of talk about a virus going around that might shut the world down with quarantine. It was alarming, yet in early March of 2020 still a subject of speculation and conjecture rather than certainty.
At that juncture I was speaking of it with a friend who has two young children and was more than a little worried. I segued out of the troubling topic, or tried to, by mentioning in this context a sure thing that comes around every year and was about to again, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City.
My friend is of Irish heritage, as I am. She is from up here while I originally am from Brooklyn and went to high school in Manhattan, two blocks from the end of the parade route. I attended the parade every year back then, as my school closed for the day in deference to the approximately 150,000 marchers and two million spectators newly in the neighborhood, many of whom went to the end of the route and took a right off Fifth Avenue past our school toward the subway stop, also the taverns, and things could get a little hectic.
I told my friend I’d believe this virus threat was real if it shut down the parade. 2,150,000 is a lot of people to dissuade, and the parade started in 1762, before there was even a United States of America, and had never missed a year. Freezing temperatures and even blizzards never stopped it. In fact the people seem almost to welcome inclemency, because it shows how dedicated and loyal they are, not to mention tough and crazy, all solid Irish attributes.
A few days after this conversation came the news that the parade was canceled. I said to my friend that now I knew we were in trouble.
She said yes, the parade had also been canceled in her town, Horseheads. I figured that decision was probably easier to make, but didn’t say so, as this was a time for concern and commiseration, not kidding.
Also, who was I to tease her town? Maybe their parade was just the fire department, the high school marching band, a troupe of Celtic dancers and a guy who can play bagpipes, but at least Horseheads (population 20,000) has a parade. So do Binghamton and Syracuse. Ithaca doesn’t.
Still, this year Ithacans in search of celebration have something noteworthy to attend, a concert by Irish singer Karan Casey to benefit the peace and justice work of the Ithaca Catholic Worker group, on March 9 at the Community School of Music and Arts, featured in this column last month.
Writing in February, while noting the political focus of much of Casey’s work, especially immigration issues, we missed the connection between her U.S. tour in March and Women’s History Month. Casey mentioned it in an email.
“As an Irish woman, I think of past generations who fled famine and war for America. There are too many similarities today not to speak up.
“This is what I will be at, singing the anti-colonial songs, the love songs and talking up a storm. We need to get out there and make the world a better place. Tap into that time-honored Irish tradition of singing out against oppression.”
Ithacans can foray into yet another aspect of Irish culture this month with the local arrival of “The Quiet Girl” at Cinemapolis, the first Irish-language film ever nominated for an Academy Award.
The New York Times calls the film “quintessentially Irish.” It is based on a story by Claire Keegan of County Wicklow, Ireland.
Keegan is acclaimed in Ireland but essentially unknown in the U.S. Her work has been too sparse (both brief and sporadic) to engage U.S. publishers. She has written short stories only, which are less desirable than novels to publishers: less popular generally, difficult to promote to reviewers, lower priced.
In terms of frequency, desired by publishers for building a following, Keegan has written for publication only four times in over twenty years.
“The Quiet Girl” is based on Keegan’s short story, “Foster,” which was published in Ireland in 2010 and in its entirety in a single issue of the New Yorker magazine that year. How can a publisher in the great American market print and promote a magazine article as a book, and charge enough for such a slim volume to make money?
This year, with the coming of the movie, an American publisher took a chance by calling the short story a “novella” and printing it with a supplementary section of material from a work in progress by Keegan. The pages have big margins and lots of white space. Even so, the book barely tops 100 pages.
If one side of the Irish character is gregariousness, another is reticence, which Keegan both portrays and demonstrates. The story has a novel’s weight in poignancy and depth. Keegan’s brevity, a hallmark, is a calculation of artistry and strength.
“Failte” is a oft-used word in Irish, meaning “welcome.” It’s yours in Ithaca this month of St. Patrick, with this concert (at CSMA), this movie (at Cinemapolis), and this book (available at our local library).
Indeed, “cead mille failte,” not to mention “slainte.” Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone.
