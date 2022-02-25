Even we northerners who personally don’t mind winter mind its hardships for our cars.
So far this year in Ithaca we have had several nights with temperatures in the single digits, providing problems for car batteries. In the morning, when it has perhaps warmed up to 10 degrees, and you turn the ignition key and the motor shows not the slightest understanding of this action, which is supposed to be recognized as routine, AAA can seem like the best bargain in the world.
I don’t know if my AAA plan provides infinite free battery jumps, probably not, but it might have seemed that way to the tow truck guys who came to my house multiple times last month.
I mean, they get paid by AAA (presumably), and tipped by me (certainly), so why should they mind, except for the simple monotony of it.
In the midst of these multiple incidents I took the car to my mechanic, who pronounced the battery and all the components of the starting system okay, except for the driver.
He knows how I use this car, which is hardly at all, maybe three thousand miles a year, and maybe only a dozen trips of thirty miles or more, as opposed to hundreds around town of three miles or less.
That kind of use taxes the battery and never gives it a chance to re-charge, which it does when driving. This is a dire situation in an environment of extended sub-freezing temperatures, which batteries dislike.
My mechanic said, “You need to make a point of taking the car out on the road once a week or so. Find some reason to go out to Dryden or Trumansburg.”
I know this, but it’s not easy. It’s like when your dentist reminds you to floss daily, like, why wouldn’t you, and personally I do, but that only takes a minute. These prescribed jalopy jaunts take some time, and the aim can be hard to find.
Not that he cares, but I explained myself to my mechanic. You know, sometimes they have to act as counselors for personal, social and psychological life situations, though probably no one explained this when they started out in the job.
First of all, I said I understood his advice, and in the past complied closely with this practice in the winter, when this type of drive is judicious not just for the battery but also the brakes, which collect seasonal road salt crud.
Back then there was a compelling destination, a Trumansburg pizzeria that had the most Brooklyn-style pizza in the area, significant to me in not just a culinary but a nostalgic sense, so a drive out there was restorative not just for the car but for me.
What happened? A few years ago the proprietors opened a branch in downtown Ithaca. There went my motivation for this out of town excursion.
The new branch is right across the street from my mechanic. How’s that for ironic. Now I go there when my car breaks down.
Anyway, I appreciate my mechanic’s expertise and patience: the talk therapy helped me. I’ve been back to Trumansburg since. It has a very small but picturesque downtown with other good food businesses. It’s a nice drive, especially via Route 89, the woodsy road along Cayuga Lake’s western shore.
The trip east to Dryden is less nice, not scenic, and somehow full of drivers in a hurry, or maybe it just seems that way to me because I’m not. The center of town is a mix of a real downtown and commercial strips, a bit disconcerting.
Another alternative is going north to Lansing, which has some wistful vistas along the way, but only a commercial crossroads rather than a real downtown. It has nice parks along the lake and the falls of which it is justly proud.
All these towns are reached by state roads, which tend to be well maintained and plowed.
It’s a worthy battle all year long, but winter is an especially challenging time for care and maintenance of the hoopty, defined as a car that has seen better days, especially cosmetically, but deserves admiration for its ability to withstand age and absorb damage without suffering complete failure.
An online dictionary cites as perhaps the ultimate hoopty “a ‘92 Cadillac Brougham with the panels missing in front of the brake lights” or “a fine Hyundai Elantra with three spinner hubcaps.” It might also be a ‘96 Volvo wagon parked with the driver’s door closed on a trash bag draped around it, so the metal of the door won’t adhere to the frame with its tendency to admit water that later freezes. I’ll hate to give the thing up, though.
