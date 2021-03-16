In most places you’d rather eat a broom than go to the Department of Motor Vehicles, that governmental limbo of lines and complexities and infamous waster of time.
It’s different here in Ithaca. Here the DMV is no paperwork purgatory, but a paragon of efficiency that proves “brisk bureaucracy” can be a real thing, not an oxymoronic joke.
I’m sure I’ve never spent more than 20 minutes at the DMV here for anything. Usually as soon as you’ve filled out your forms a worker at a window waves you over, and completes your business with marvelous tact and speed.
It’s a similar situation now with a new bureaucracy here that doesn’t act like one: our COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic.
The clinic is at the Shops at Ithaca Mall (once known as Pyramid Mall). It’s a joint effort of Cayuga Health (once known as the hospital) and the Tompkins County Health Department.
The facility was set up in January. As an essential worker, I got to go in February.
From what I’d been told by coworkers preceding me, my expectations for an easy time were high.
But not, it turned out, high enough.
The online registration forms sent through my employer were simple to access and complete.
Word of an appointment came quickly and comprehensively: by text, voice message and email, all three. No reply was required.
One colleague told me his visit took 45 minutes. Others said 60 to 90 minutes.
In situations like this, a new environment others control, I’m a big believer not just in preparation, but superstition, and they go together. If you’re not armed against miscues and inconveniences, they’ll happen. If you are, they won’t.
In hopes, therefore, of keeping my visit to maybe 90 minutes, not much more, I prepared for much more.
I brought a bottle of water. I brought two “protein bars” (i.e. “expensive candy bars”). I brought the Sunday New York Times crossword and my favorite pen.
My appointment was for 11:25. (I’d purposely picked an oddball time I thought few others would: semper paratus.)
They ask that you be on time, of course, but not more than 15 minutes early. So I arrived at 11:15 (semper paratus, again).
There’s plenty of easy parking. There’s lots of room in the 40,000 square foot facility to allow waiting inside, not in one’s car or elsewhere outdoors, as at sites in other cities.
The thing is, no waiting was involved.
When I arrived, a worker greeted me and opened the door. Another took me inside. At the registration desk, another asked for my insurance card and picture ID, and gave me simple paperwork to fill out. While I completed it another worker waited for me, not vice versa, just like at our DMV.
That staffer brought me to a curtained booth for my shot. The health practitioner who gave it was cordial and quick.
After the shot, you’re asked to stay 15 minutes to make sure you’re okay. I was handed a slip with the time I should leave, 11:40.
That meant I was there 25 minutes, total. The business part took ten minutes. Ten, from start (entering the opened door) to finish (leaving the booth).
I suppose I should be embarrassed to say they had to kick me out. But I’m not. I’d started the crossword puzzle I brought and was kicking it, as I explained to the worker who approached me at 11:48 to mention I was free to go. She smiled tolerantly, if not completely free of a different kind of puzzlement.
All the workers in the place were smiling throughout. Some stepped and swayed as, overhead, disco music played.
I think it's safe to say it isn’t like this elsewhere.
I spoke to a friend of mine in Manhattan who is going through the vaccine process there. He expressed admiration for the workings in Ithaca and described the difference between here and there as not between cities (in the same state, yet), but planets.
A friend in Los Angeles described the crowd of recipients there as “enormous,” with a wait in one’s car (where the shot was administered) of almost two hours. “No curtained rooms or disco,” he noted of our different experiences.
A friend in Washington state who recently got her shot wrote me, “I felt like I had received Holy Communion. That is, if your church service was at a municipal airport, the altar boys were dressed in hazard jackets, and the priests were wearing jackets with ‘Vaccinator’ in big block letters.”
I wrote back that it sounded to me more like the World Wrestling Federation than church, but of course we take salvation where we find it. I hope the clinic workers here don’t mind being called angels.
I couldn’t agree more. Kudos to the folks who planned the flow and to those who are carrying it out daily in such an amazingly efficient and friendly manner. We appreciate your efforts so much!
