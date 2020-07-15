Summer in Ithaca is drastically different this year with the presence of coronavirus and the absence of the GrassRoots Festival.
Each July, thousands of vacations are planned around the four-day music event. Visitors come from throughout the region and beyond. Festival attendance at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds reaches seven or eight times the population of the host town.
This year marks GrassRoots' 30th anniversary and the organization is determined to celebrate despite the pandemic shutdown.
From Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19, segments of past festivals will be streamed online. Mimicking the festival’s regular format of concurrent performances on four stages, four shows will be streamed simultaneously throughout the four days. The total number of performances will approximate a standard GrassRoots event.
Many longtime local favorites are featured, including Bubba George String Band, the Horse Flies, Mary Lorson, Samite, Pat Burke, Richie Stearns, John Specker, the Grady Girls, and Hank Roberts.
Bubba George starts the proceedings on Thursday, as they did at the first GrassRoots and each one since.
Also featured early Thursday is a 1992 set by the Highwoods Stringband, an originator of the old-time music scene in Ithaca dating from the 1970’s. Mac Benford, a celebrated member of the band, died this year at age 79.
Non-local but near-annual performers include the Flying Clouds gospel group, from South Carolina; the Campbell Brothers “sacred steel” gospel band; Walter Mouton and the Scott Playboys, a Cajun band formed in Louisiana in 1952; and the Preston Frank Zydeco Family Band, also from the bayou, now led by Preston’s son Keith, approaching age 50, who first played here with the band in his teens.
The streaming event is heavy on history. Old Crow Medicine Show is presented in their first GrassRoots appearance in 2002, unknowns early in their career, relegated to a late-night show off the main stages. Their talent is obvious and arresting. Within a few years, with a string of successful major label releases, they had won a Grammy for Best Folk album and were headlining shows worldwide. In 2013 they had the honor of induction into the Grand Ole Opry.
The Carolina Chocolate Drops are presented from 2011. The band formed in North Carolina six years prior. The same year as their GrassRoots appearance they won a Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Album, on their way to perpetual critical praise and popularity.
In 2001 Nickel Creek played GrassRoots. Their oldest member was 24 and the others 21. They also won a Grammy, in 2003, for Best Contemporary Folk Album. They had major collaborations with Alison Krauss, Lyle Lovett, and Dolly Parton. In 2012 mandolinist Chris Thile won a MacArthur Fellowship, the so-called “Genius Award.” He later replaced Garrison Keillor as host of the revamped “Prairie Home Companion” radio show.
A world of variety is also represented. From 1992, in leonine trim, Mahlathini (“the Lion of Soweto”) and the Mahotella Queens bring tradition-based dance music with extraordinary vocals from South Africa. In 2002, Rokia Traore of Mali captivates a main stage audience with her griot singing and playing. In 2010, Oliver Mtukudzi sings of Zimbabwean spirit and independence in his native Shona language.
In 2006 Musafir, from Delhi, play Indian-rooted rock with arena style energy. The Alash Ensemble performs throat singing that is difficult to construe as real even when heard and seen, with multiple pitches sung simultaneously by each singer, accompanied by unique “Mongolian cowboy” percussive and stringed instruments of their ancient nomadic culture.
In a major star turn, rockers Rusted Root return in 2009. They first came to GrassRoots circa 1993, a fledgling band from Pittsburgh, playing for a very sparse crowd at a time when GrassRoots attendance averaged fewer than 2,000. The next day they played an even smaller gig on a flatbed stage in the middle of a field in Middlesex, near Canandaigua, which a GrassRoots staffer had to drive them to, for some discombobulation. By the time they returned to GrassRoots, 16 years or so later, they had become major rock stars with global tours and songs as backdrops for television ads.
There’s much, much more: literally, four days’ worth.
With any luck (and appropriate care), by next year the world health situation will be back to normal and scenes such as this reversed, but this year since you can’t come to it, GrassRoots comes to you, in devoted celebration of its community and artists, and of its own role for three decades first as innovators, now as institution.
