Twenty years ago Gimme! Coffee opened on N. Cayuga Street, creating Ithaca’s first espresso and specialty coffee bar.
An immediate hit, the business expanded rapidly, eventually comprising seven outlets.
The two furthest-flung are in New York City: or were. This month Gimme! announced it is closing its locations there, in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Both sites had been closed for weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the company has since decided the closures will be permanent.
Statistically, a majority of fledgling businesses in the U.S. fail within a decade. No doubt the failure rate is particularly high in the expensive, competitive environment of New York City, and among food and beverage start-ups especially.
But Gimme! was on Mott Street in Manhattan since 2008, and in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn since 2002.
Both these areas are prime, high-rent districts, presumably contributing to the closures.
Mott Street has always been a major commercial and retail center. Williamsburg is now, but wasn’t always.
Historically, Williamsburg was a largely residential area of immigrant communities. Businesses were limited primarily to heavy industry. There were factories and warehouses, but no strong retail presence.
That changed in the past generation, with a burgeoning city population and extensive rezoning in the neighborhood. The changes hadn’t happened fully at the time of Gimme!’s arrival.
I was newly acquainted around that time with Kevin Cuddeback, Gimme!’s founder. We were on the board of directors of Ithaca Hours, the now-defunct community currency system. I owned a small retail music store on W. State Street, near Meadow Street. Gimme! had opened its second branch, a block away.
After a monthly board meeting, Kevin approached me to chat.
“Hey, you’re from Brooklyn, aren’t you?” he asked.
“You got a problem with that?” I asked, summoning the authentic patois, for my own amusement at least, but hopefully his too.
He laughed. “No, it’s just that Gimme! is opening a branch there.”
“In Brooklyn?” I asked. That struck me as quite a leap. “Where?” I asked.
I figured Park Slope. Back then, whenever anyone in Ithaca mentioned to me some connection of theirs with Brooklyn, it turned out to be with Park Slope. Only.
“Williamsburg,” he said.
Williamsburg? I was from East Flatbush and had never been in Williamsburg. I couldn’t think of anyone who had. Why would you be?
Of course I knew where it was, roughly, but for specifics needed to know subway stops. I asked what the nearest was.
“Lorimer Street,” he said. “That’s where the shop is. The L train station is two blocks away.”
I knew proximity to a subway stop was good. But Lorimer Street? I knew that as a street with decrepit, vacant old buildings, and newer ones built so shoddily they routinely collapsed or caught fire, which happened frequently and infamously, and was the only time you ever heard of the place. It was no place to start a business, in my mind, by any stretch, especially from 200 miles away. Again, but more strongly: Why would you?
Of course I said nothing of the sort. I simply said, “Good luck,” while also thinking, “You’ll need it.”
Apparently he got just that, although subsequent developments certainly affirm the maxim of good luck being the residue of hard work and design.
It’s a good thing he wasn’t actually asking my opinion, although I knew he was a hard-working guy. It turned out he was also something of a visionary (and the best kind, an earnest and diligent one).
Upon consideration, then, on this topic and in general: Of what might bad luck be the residue?
Many things, probably (for reference, see the Book of Job), but in 2020, for countless millions, it is Covid-19, which now has also ended Gimme!’s tenure in the city.
I purposefully say ended its tenure, whereas in another time or context I might have slangily said “killed.” But this is not a time nor a subject for loose expression.
People get killed, not businesses. Businesses aren’t people, despite what this (current) Supreme Court says. (Remember, it once endorsed slavery, too.)
Anyway. The closed Gimme! branches will no doubt be missed, but strictly speaking not mourned. Mourning is for people, and there is too much of that now to add to or cheapen with hyperbole.
Meanwhile, proportionately, we extend our regrets to Gimme!’s workers in the city, with hopes for their hopes and well-being. Good luck to Gimme! and its people, we say with much faith this time.
