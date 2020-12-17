It was 40 years ago this month that John Lennon was killed.
The news traveled fast for those pre-wired days. Someone from ABC television happened to be at Roosevelt Hospital when Lennon arrived there dead. The staffer hurriedly called the network, which immediately had its Monday Night Football sportscasters announce the stark fact of the murder live from their game booth, with no involvement from a news team nor any other refinement or delay, to millions of stunned viewers.
The news arrived in Ithaca disjointedly, as many households went without television in those days, when free reception was spotty and cable was underdeveloped. I got the news in a phone call from friends who had gone to a bar in Collegetown to see the football game.
Media has again brought Lennon’s death to mind, first in a trickle, then a flood. I didn’t make the connection with December 8, 1980 the first time this month that I heard Lennon’s “Imagine” on the radio. By the third or fourth time I did.
Probably such a milestone shouldn’t be ignored. Still, the memory of such a detestable act and traumatic time can be unpleasant and unwanted. John Kennedy’s family, for example, makes a point of commemorating his birthday in May, not his assassination in November.
Media seems to add grimness to much that it touches. Just minutes ago I heard radio news with the words “chaos” and “anger,” the phrase “dividing the country,” and the sentence “All the options are bad.” This was on a responsible NPR station, not an alarmist or extremist one.
WRVO, an NPR station heard in Ithaca, this week broadcast a syndicated interview with James Patterson, the best-selling crime author. In time for the anniversary of Lennon’s death, Patterson has released a new book, “The Last Days of John Lennon.”
The book is not an examination of Lennon’s life or work. It is described as a “thriller” about his death.
The interview made clear, although inadvertently, that Patterson has little knowledge of Lennon’s stature as a man or musician, with interest only in his murder.
The word “exploitation” did not come up in the segment, although the interviewer asked Patterson whether his book gives to Lennon’s murderer a large measure of the attention he sought through his act. Patterson said, “I think that’s an issue for other books, but not this one.” He didn’t say why he thinks that, nor anything more on the subject.
Possibly a response of “Yes, but in this case it’s alright because I’ll make a lot of money from it” would have been impolitic and unpleasant to say publicly.
Of course, it is pleasant to hear Lennon’s music on the radio no matter what, even limitedly. It tends to happen every December when “Imagine” is played toward the beginning of the month and “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” toward the end.
Lennon’s catalog of music is vast and varied, but normally does not get much airplay. These two December songs probably fall below the median in esteem among his most devoted fans, and the somewhat fawning and exclusive focus on them doesn’t help, but to less zealous fans the appeal is undeniable and should be appreciated.
Even jaded fans can marvel at the popularity enjoyed by these two songs despite some typically irreverent lyrics by Lennon, forever an avatar of audacity.
“Imagine” begins, “Imagine there’s no heaven, it’s easy if you try; no hell below us, above us only sky,” which is not necessarily an agreeable sentiment for fundamentalists or conservatives. The same applies to the later lyric, “Imagine there’s no countries, it isn’t hard to do; nothing to kill or die for, and no religion too.”
“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” is a seasonal song with an anti-war message added. It was released in 1971, at the height of the war by the U.S. government in southeast Asia. The chorus of “War is over, if you want it” is more innocent than virulent, but has aspects of personal empowerment, political resolve, and left-leaning advocacy unusual for a holiday song, or maybe any.
This week a colleague of mine wore a Beatles t-shirt to work. She is too young to know the Beatles first-hand but said she knows their music well.
The wearing of the t-shirt was coincidental, but I mentioned Lennon’s two December songs and asked what she thought about them.
She said she liked them and thought the simplicity of the songs was a strength.
“They have peace and love messages simplified to terms applicable to anyone,” she said, “to take to heart.”
And, it seems, to last years.
