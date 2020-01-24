The upcoming month of February brings two of the more playful days on society’s social calendar: Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day.
Despite their engaging frivolity, these secular semi-holidays are not as big in atypical Ithaca as elsewhere.
Lighthearted or not, they are days of ordained activities and spending money, not favored lifestyle features here.
Ithaca is partial to events that are homegrown and (in multiple senses) free: Ithaca Festival, the Apple Harvest Festival, Wizarding Weekend.
Ithaca values free -wheeling creativity. Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day are rather limited in scope. One involves watching a football game on television. The other customarily focuses on going out to dinner.
Each primarily features, rather than creativity, consumption: of four hours of television accompanied by snacks and alcohol; of restaurant meals, augmented by flowers, candy, and cards.
Ithaca sometimes proves itself eccentric in the root meaning of the word: that is, an orbit not having the Earth precisely at its center; and these upcoming activities seem not particularly central here.
In the interests of journalistic research I was at a sports bar over the weekend and asked three random patrons if they knew the date of the Super Bowl. None did; and these were guys in a sports bar, who happened to look as if they knew their way around a remote, chicken wings, and beer.
Among the general Ithaca population, interest in football might suffer for political and cultural reasons. It’s a violent, war-like game, and Ithaca is generally peaceful and bookish rather than brawling and balling.
There’s a story (not strictly relevant, but illustrative) about a Talmudic scholar who comes from the old country to America and doesn’t understand the obsession here with sports over study, so his hosts take him to a football game to see what the fuss is all about.
Upon observation, the learned elder asks, “Why not give each side a ball? Then there’s no reason to fight.”
In further research for this column, I asked an acquaintance who operates one of Ithaca’s most popular restaurants if there’s a surge of business on Valentine’s Day.
He shrugged. “Maybe at the high-end places,” he said, but not at places that offer comfortable, affordable quality over fuss and extravagance.
Ithacans don’t much like to dress up anyway, and February here is not a great time to be out in fancy clothes and flimsy shoes.
Politics and culture also come into play for Valentine’s Day in Ithaca.
For the most part, flowers for the holiday are grown in monoculture in vast tracts in South America and shipped in thousands of heavily refrigerated cargo jets. On February 15 all the unsold ones are trashed, and of course within a week all the sold ones are, too. From start to finish, it is a fairly eco-savage enterprise.
Ithaca is an education center in more ways than one. Before coming here I blithely bought, each Valentine’s Day, the lushest roses I could find (when I had reason to), and minded only the cost to my budget. Callow, callous youth.
Along with buying my first Volvo, I perhaps became a real Ithacan when I discovered a commercial cache of dried and fresh locally-grown botanicals at a market where you could mix and match individual components to create your own ecologically sound bouquet.
Conversely, though, and on the whole, maybe a little expenditure and frivolity is not so bad in the cold and gloom of February, if one can find ways to temper the waste and whatever dissolution.
I find I can personally profit in a small and harmless way on Super Bowl Sunday with a brainy, winning wager on the game, or brighten the day of an adversary with an ill-conceived losing one.
On Valentine’s Day I might generate some curiosity and conversation by dressing in black in recognition of Singles Awareness Day, as February 14 is known in some circles. The appellation shares an acronym with its concurrent condition, Seasonal Affective Disorder, and has some of the same traits, which depending how you deal with them are either less severe and chronic, or more.
