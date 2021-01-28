Some people hate yard work. Some don’t mind it. Some even like it.
Bob Asta likes it enough that he does it for a living: for about 15 years now in Ithaca, and before that for some years living in New Mexico.
“People outside New Mexico don’t realize there’s grass there,” he says. “There is, it’s just different. It has deeper roots.”
Bob’s own roots didn’t involve lush lawns or plush properties. He grew up in working-class Glendale, Queens, in a house with a scant urban yard. The finest feature, maybe, was a fig tree his father tended.
“Sicilian,” Bob explains.
But Bob came to know and love outdoor work. Maybe his roots show in that most of his work is in downtown Ithaca, not the rolling suburbs, with smaller city properties. It’s similar to where he grew up, and it’s where he lives.
The close aggregation of modest parcels means he can take on more clients. This formula is the opposite of many yard care businesses, which tend to want to deal with the largest properties and the fewest people possible: less involved, more profitable.
Talking with Bob, one readily realizes that involvement with people is a plus, not a minus, for him. He enjoys contact with customers and strives to create and enhance connections.
Bob aims to keep clients through the years: also, throughout the year. The majority of his work, he says, is in the growing season, from April through October. But before the main season there is spring cleaning work. After the season there is leaf clean-up; then snow removal. It’s a year-round enterprise.
Bob estimates that about a third of his clients want summer work only. Others, especially the elderly, want year-round services. His work and prices emphasize good value.
Of course, he has to make a living. Thus pricing is a collaborative concern, marked by an awareness of shared interests.
Bob needs his customers; likewise, they need him. Reliability is a quality that comes to Bob naturally, but requires support in business.
The business is his alone. When a customer hires Bob, they get Bob. He does the estimate, the scheduling, the work, the billing, the follow-through.
The requirements go beyond technical know-how and physical stamina. They include adeptness with finances and machinery. They include the ability to plan astutely, and when those plans foul up, as they sometimes will (with foul weather, for one thing), to plan anew, to patiently smooth out issues with customers, and to wave the magic watch that will create more time. They include the wherewithal to do all this oneself.
The payoff for Bob, besides the livelihood, is being outside and not in an office (“I love my work,” he says simply). It’s independence. It’s the fundamental simplicity, which he tries dutifully to maintain.
His equipment is basic, Bob says: “Hoes and rakes. Clippers and mowers, some manual, some powered. A leaf-blower. Shovels. A snow-blower.” There’s a truck, and a trailer for a riding mower for larger jobs. “That’s fun to use,” he says, “like driving a go-kart.”
Modern technology is essential for records and communication, but Bob says he does a lot of his administrative work “analog. At the beginning of each week I sit down with the calendar, my client list, and pen and paper.”
The simplicity and solitude suit him. They are counterbalanced by the underlying complexities of the business and by the relationships with clients, which might be muted, or at a distance, but are nonetheless staunch and dynamic.
Lately some of the appeal of the one-man show has diminished with the isolation imposed everywhere by the pandemic. Bob says he has lost some outside outlets that he now realizes supplemented his working life, thus all of it.
“I love hockey and I’m in a hockey league that isn’t playing now. I also do stand-up comedy and naturally that isn’t happening either. Those are both important to me and provide real communities, and I miss them. I participate in some virtual comedy workshops, but of course it isn’t the same.”
Meanwhile, despite the losses and adjustments, which all of us face in some form, Bob’s work remains much the same, and eminently real: the satisfied customers, the cared-for grounds, the cleared paths, the sweet smell of mown grass.
A client’s child once told Bob how much she loves the smell of cut grass, and that it reminds her of him. Recounting it he laughed and said, “I got a kick out of that. The personal nature of my work is something I really value. I never take it for granted.”
