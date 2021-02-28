There’s a sting to the thought about Black History Month, that somehow it is consigned to February, the coldest, shortest month of the year.
The balm is the recognition that the breadth of Black history encompasses every day of the year, and rewards the resolve to honor it throughout.
A survey of Ithaca shows important markers of Black history that are integral and permanent.
Plain Street is the main north-south street of Southside, Ithaca’s historic Black neighborhood. At its midpoint is the Southside Community Center.
The distinguished but welcoming structure, with adjacent outdoor area, has for decades been home to many groups, activities and programs, and a site for public events. It was built by the local Black community with support from the Federal Works Projects Administration under Franklin Roosevelt. Eleanor Roosevelt traveled to Ithaca to mark its opening in 1938.
A half block away, on Cleveland Avenue, stands St. James African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. Built in 1836, it is the oldest church in Ithaca.The church was an important part of the Underground Railroad system, which fought and undermined slavery. It remains a vital spiritual and political base. Promotions for the church’s “African-American Heritage Sunday” event, this February 28, feature images of Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass (both of whom visited the church), Martin Luther King Jr., Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Amanda Gorman.
The Tompkins County Public Library, at the border of Southside and Ithaca’s downtown commercial center, currently features a collection of books by Black writers for Black History Month. They include James Baldwin, Zora Neale Hurston, N.K. Jemisin, James McBride, Toni Morrison (who earned a master’s degree at Cornell), Alice Walker, Colson Whitehead and Kevin Young.
A block east of the library, on Green Street beneath the Aurora Street overpass, is a 20-foot high, 100-foot long mural by local Black artists commemorating the Underground Railroad in Ithaca. It features an image of St. James Church, portraits and words of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and a stylized rendering of Ithaca as a northern haven.
On the Commons, Ithaca’s downtown commercial and pedestrian mall, stands a bust with a quotation of Martin Luther King, Jr.
An apparently unauthorized but accepted addition is an attached placard which reads “Assassinated 4/4/68,” then lists Amadou Diallo, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Shawn Greenwood (of Ithaca), Breonna Taylor and other Black victims of government killings. The sign bears the words “Black Lives” and a logo of “Veterans For Peace.”
Not many places have sites or streets named for figures of recent history. Ithaca has at least four, honoring African Americans.
A decade ago, Ithaca’s central State Street was co-designated Martin Luther King, Jr. Street, largely through years-long efforts by the late Gino Bush, a prominent local activist. (Dr. King visited Ithaca twice in the early 1960s, for speeches at Cornell.
Later, his associate Dorothy Cotton, like King a leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, moved to Ithaca and lived here for the latter half of her life, continuing her leadership on racial and social justice issues. Her life and work are commemorated in Tompkins County’s History Center on the Commons.)
After his death in 2002, the main performance space on the Commons was named for Bernie Milton, a lifelong Ithaca resident, musician, recording artist, radio personality and community figure.
In 1992, Ithaca’s Central Elementary School was renamed for Beverly J. Martin, a graduate of the school and Ithaca’s first African American school principal.
In 2005, Clinton Street west of Meadow Street was renamed for Bishop Cecil Malone, founder of the Bethlehem Church of Jesus Christ there. Bishop Malone was renowned for his counseling and aid to church and non-church members alike, mentoring of the young, and work in hospitals, nursing homes and prisons.
Back on Plain Street is a “Black Lives Matter” street painting between Seneca and Martin Luther King, Jr. Streets. It is colorful, creative, varied, and clearly the work of many minds and hands.
All along Plain Street, as in much of Ithaca but perhaps more so, are a mass of house and yard signs for racial justice and activism.
The library display for Black History Month features a 2018 book by N.K. Jemisin titled “How Long ‘Til Black Future Month?” Perhaps ironically, perhaps appropriately, Jemisin is a writer of what is called speculative fiction.
The title bears the sting of truth (again), but with the idea of rejection of limits. Cold, short February is elevated with the remembrance, wisdom, and strength of Black History and Lives. The winds of March rise now.
