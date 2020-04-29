One morning last month I turned off the faucet and stopped making coffee to hear better what I thought they were saying on NPR news: that New York, because of the pandemic, was ordering the closure of all businesses in the state except those deemed essential, most notably pharmacies, gas stations, groceries, and liquor stores.
Liquor stores? That was the part I thought I hadn’t heard right; but I had.
I was surprised. The contrast between liquor stores and the others seemed pretty stark.
There is no question that people need medicine, transportation, and food. But booze? Isn’t that more in the category of enjoyable rather than essential?
Maybe. But as I returned to making coffee, I suddenly (in this context) realized it is a liquid psychoactive drug that can foster mild dependency; then thought about alcohol, which has similar properties, although much more extreme, of a type and potency that can entirely overtake lives, and end them.
As such (as I drank my coffee), I considered the nature of need.
Later, to broaden my understanding about individuals, society, and alcohol in this time of pandemic, I spoke with some friends who are in recovery from alcohol.
Their responses were alike, in favor of New York’s policy, for similar reasons.
“Look,” one said, ”the last thing I want is for someone to hurt themselves with alcohol. But the reality is that most people drink with no medical problems. For them alcohol can be a soothing part of life. No doubt people are going to want it now more than ever.
“It works, you know? It chills out the central nervous system. It relaxes you. It’s enjoyable. It tastes good. It can even be good for your health.
“But for people who can’t drink, but do drink? That’s a horrible problem, but it’s gradual. I mean, I know of what I speak, but if that sounds too cold-blooded anyway, then let’s say it’s progressive. But if the state takes away access to alcohol, now you’ve got a horrible problem that’s immediate.”
I spoke with a hospital worker who emphasized that point.
“Emergency rooms are filled up already,” she said. “If you now have hundreds or thousands of people suddenly in alcohol withdrawal, those are people with medical needs we can’t begin to address.
“I would hate to see an uptick in that. Most drug withdrawal doesn’t kill you. Alcohol withdrawal can.”
New York’s policy is maybe the path of least resistance. Our largest neighboring state, Pennsylvania, has gone in the other direction, not just limiting activity at its liquor stores, but closing them.
There is perhaps a particular political factor in that, as described by a friend of mine who once lived in Ithaca, but now lives near Philadelphia.
Liquor stores in Pennsylvania are owned and operated by the state.
“I think,” my friend writes, “that because liquor stores here are staffed by state employees, the governor felt he could not expose the state to liability if the stores stayed open and workers got sick.” The rest of the state’s government, of course, is not currently open to the public, at least not for walk-in business.
I wondered about the possibility (or likelihood) of Pennsylvanians near us, in that state’s northern tier, driving to New York’s southern tier for alcohol. Possibly (or likely) there is a boom of business among liquor stores in this area of New York, in cities and towns such as Binghamton and Owego, only 20 minutes from the Pennsylvania border.
My friend cites such activity near him, with levels of desperation among people, or at least frustration and chagrin.
He says he has a friend who “was planning to drive to Delaware, about 20 minutes away from his home, to buy liquor. But there was an announcement that the Delaware police were stopping cars with Pennsylvania plates to compel intruders to go into two-week quarantine. So that plan got scotched, as it were.”
I spoke with a business in Ithaca that sells alcohol. The worker there reported no desperation or binge-buying among customers, or not much, although he said there has been a distinct change in the nature of sales.
“People are buying the cheap stuff,” he said. “Maybe because they’re not working, or they’re budgeting.
“We’re not selling much Champagne,” he noted. “Maybe we will when there’s something to celebrate.”
