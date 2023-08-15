Back in the day, when classic rock was just current rock, broadcast radio was the place to hear music free.
In fact, it was “the” place as in “the only” place, and its total bandwidth wasn’t vast. Even in FM radio’s heyday years ago, a metropolis of millions such as New York City had only a few significant music stations.
But the scarcity made each station a resource, and they forged distinct identities in the limited landscape.
Today, infinite online sites have more free music than the ocean has waves. But with that endlessness comes a lack of cynosure or focus.
Lee Cook is just 19 years old but she is aware of this delicate discord and its history. She is training to be a program host at WRFI, Ithaca’s community radio station, and will join the friendly fracas of competing media, old and new, as the station’s youngest.
Cook’s interest in radio pervades her life. Her father, Mike Cook, hosts a weekly show on WRFI under the name Rocket Morton, and Lee has helped with the broadcast since her early teens, at first on the phones and since then, occasionally but regularly, on the air.
Lee speaks of broadcasting as “a bonding experience” not just between herself and her father but beyond.
“I saw how happy it made him to share his interests,” she said. “It’s an intimate sort of experience and it builds community.”
It also, she said, fosters creativity and links individuals. She appreciates the power of curating and personality.
“There’s humanity in it,” she said. “There’s tradition.” Meanwhile, she said, “it can expose you to something you’re not expecting.
“On WRFI, I like the exposure to different hosts. Right after Rocket Morton on Friday nights comes ‘Conference of the Birds.’ They’re vastly different. The first is a guy talking and hollering and the next is a guy you can barely hear.
“The difference between hosts is beautiful to me. I love people so much, I love hearing what they love even if I don’t like it.
“A.I. generates things you know you will like, but if you only listen to things you already like, when are you going to branch out?
“It’s good occasionally to escape from technology, to have a break from it, to not become addicted to it or dependent on it, building a wall around yourself. To get out of the echo chamber.
“To enjoy small moments. Probably most important are small moments.
“Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, there are so many people doing that at once, there’s too much noise to find something authentic.
“They’re fast and easy. They’re convenient. But the more convenient a thing is, the less pleasure there is.”
This stance is not so much a diatribe as a simple matter of “personal preference” for Cook.
Like everyone, she spends a certain amount of time on her phone. But, she said, “I don’t look at my phone first thing in the morning.” On the other hand, she said, radio is part of her “daily routine. First thing in the morning, last thing at night. On a physical radio. Turn the dial, tune in a station.”
Of the show she hopes soon to start, she said, “I don’t know how to curate to a specific audience,” although she already has “at least 50 playlists of different themes.” The simple aim she foresees is “to play whatever I feel like playing that might make someone else happy.”
Asked if she considers broadcasting an artistic endeavor, Cook replied, “Absolutely.”
Asked if similar opportunities are available online, she replied, “If there are, I’m not aware of them. Make YouTubes? Make TikToks? That’s fairly simple.”
But her inclination is for “things that take more time, like radio.” Shows are two hours long and require planning, sequencing and attention to detail, especially technologically. Mistakes like dead air are a constant threat and there are no do-overs in live broadcasting. Communicating in real time adds to engagement with the audience.
Artistically, Cook also writes poetry. She writes in longhand in a journal, but said “I write poetry that I put online. It’s not put out for consumption.”
Is it not?, she was asked. If not, then for what?
“It’s put out to be art,” Lee Cook said. “It’s put out to exist.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.