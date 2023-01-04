Befitting a college town, maybe, McGraw House in Ithaca is a residence for seniors that could be mistaken for a college dorm.
The attractive, modern-looking facility, opened in 1971, has 40 one-bedroom and 65 studio apartments. Each unit has its own bathroom, of course (the dorm comparison, no matter how laudatory, is thankfully limited) and kitchen. There is a dining room for prepared meals. The main floor has a spacious lounge. There’s a room with exercise equipment and space for other activities. There’s a laundry. There are gardens, including one on the roof with benches and fine views.
There are staffers for administration, security and maintenance, but not medical services. It’s not an assisted living facility.
Still, the facility fulfills a function that might be considered health-related, in providing company and community for its residents, thus combating loneliness.
Loneliness is increasingly recognized as a widespread social problem and health concern. As a risk factor for death, it is statistically comparable to smoking. Loneliness is correlated with increases in obesity, cardiovascular disease, depression, substance use disorder, and suicidal thoughts.
In 2018 in the United Kingdom, a Commission on Loneliness led to the establishment of a bureau popularly known as the Ministry of Loneliness. In the U.S., Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has called loneliness an “epidemic,” and in 2020 published a book called “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World.”
Burgeoning factors in loneliness are myriad and, generally, not mysterious: a mobile society with far-flung families and, most drastically, elders on their own; the expansion of suburban and exurban living, with limited contact among neighbors, lengthy and disengaging commutes to jobs in locations far from home, and isolating private car trips required for all errands and activities outside the home; and time spent interacting with the internet rather than with other people directly, with online social media increasingly supplanting in-person social contact.
Research shows that around 4 million people in the U.S. commute to work 90 minutes or more each way. A Harvard political scientist specializing in such issues estimates that each 10 minute span of commuting leads to 10 percent fewer social interactions.
Isolation in the suburbs and exurbs is a particularly hard problem for elderly residents, but a potential threat for anyone, regardless of age.
A few years ago I submitted an application to McGraw House for my father, then in his 80s. For over 45 years he had been living in suburban New Jersey, after 41 years in Brooklyn. He was in relatively good health but fairly housebound by weakness in his breathing and balance. He was able to go out to shop about once a week, but that’s all. Not only were the logistics perilous, in terms of his food and other needs, but the people on his suburban street don’t know one another and rarely interact, so his contact with others was minimal.
At the beginning of the application process I was discussing my father’s situation with a relative. She is half his age but is retired, and where he was suburban, she is exurban.
I expressed to her my concern for my father’s well-being, not just physical but emotional.
“He’s a gregarious guy,” I said. “But the only person he talks to face-to-face in the course of a week is the supermarket cashier.
“So?” she said. “What do you think I do?” Maybe misery loves company, but I didn’t want that company only - or at all - to be his.
Kurt Vonnegut, a son of Cornell (or stepson: he did not graduate) was a prolific writer and sagacious social critic. Years before issues of loneliness and social isolation became so entrenched and established, especially regarding the internet (Vonnegut died in 2007), he identified them with characteristic insight and aplomb, and offered a personal solution, or at least positive response, with customary simplicity and humor.
One day (Vonnegut writes), he told his wife he was going out to buy an envelope. He’d done the same thing earlier that week.
She asked, “Why don’t you go online and buy a hundred envelopes and put them in the closet?”
He continues: “And so I pretend not to hear her. And go out to get an envelope because I’m going to have a hell of a good time in the process of buying one envelope.
“I meet a lot of people … a fire engine goes by. And I give them the thumbs up. And ask a woman what kind of dog that is. And, I don’t know.
“The moral of the story is, we’re here on earth to f[ool] around. And, of course, the computers will do us out of that.”
As another farsighted writer, E.M. Forster, wrote in a different context and era (in “Howards End,” in 1910), but enduringly: “Only connect! That was the whole of her sermon … Live in fragments no longer.”
