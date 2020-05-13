After many years of drug and alcohol abuse, Alex (not her real name) has been in recovery now for many more.
Alex says she does not feel especially affected or threatened by the coronavirus pandemic, either physically or mentally, but empathizes with and understands drug users and problem drinkers who do.
“I’m lucky,” Alex says. “I have an ‘essential’ job and I’m working. I have an income and insurance. I can pay for my treatment, which I’ve had for years. I have a great relationship with my therapist and a place in the recovery community. But what about people who don’t?
“No doubt the pandemic will turn people, some people, towards alcohol and drugs, or deeper into them, especially people who aren’t working, and are broke and anxious, with too much time on their hands, and massive problems and no hope. There will be relapses and new cases. Meanwhile, with lockdowns, help and support might be harder to find.
“People with drug and alcohol problems, except us lucky ones - or even us lucky ones - I think are very vulnerable right now.”
Has there, in fact, been a surge in drug and alcohol abuse in Ithaca since the start of the pandemic?
“I can’t quantify the situation exactly,” Angela Sullivan says. Ms. Sullivan has been the executive director of the Alcohol and Drug Council (ADC) of Tompkins County since 2011.
The agency started in 1965. It has a prominent central location in downtown Ithaca on E. Green St., near the public library.
“Certainly things are different and in ways more difficult,” Sullivan says. But she stresses the wide range of options for people seeking help.
In mid-March, the council responded to the pandemic by becoming fully remote. But telephone counseling and email contact are available consistently, seven days a week. Sullivan says the council is trying to “do all the same things” it always has.
“We deal with everything” regarding substance problems, Sullivan says.
Many of the agency’s clients have insurance or Medicaid, but not all. Whatever the situation, the ADC “serves everyone,” Sullivan says, which is in fact a requirement of its funding status with New York State. For the uninsured, the agency’s fees are on a sliding scale.
The council initially provides information and referrals. It helps set up evaluations and treatments.
“We do a good job connecting people,” Sullivan says. “They might not see a pathway, but there is always a pathway. Addiction is a disease of isolation. We provide connection.”
Sullivan says that, with the pandemic, she is “concerned about the increase of drug and alcohol use as a coping mechanism. I’m definitely worried about that.”
Sullivan cites alcohol as society’s leading substance abuse problem by far. Of New York’s classification of liquor stores as essential businesses, she says she is “both sad and relieved. I’m sad that we need them open. But I’m relieved people are not detoxing” unpreparedly (or unwillingly) at a time when hospital spaces, and even sufficient outpatient services, are sparse or non-existent.
The role of addiction counselors is no doubt growing in importance and scope. With a shattered national economy, however, Sullivan says she is “fearful about finances drying up” at a time when support is needed most.
Nevertheless, Sullivan says that ADC is prepared “to reach more people. We are always trying to do that, to extend our resources and tools.”
Volunteers are needed, although Sullivan notes theirs is not as simple as other volunteer work: “peer-training,” she says, is necessary for the critical, sensitive services the council provides. There are important ancillary concerns such as anonymity, strict confidentiality, and other aspects of professionalism.
Financial donations are perhaps the simplest, most direct way to contribute to the council’s work. Sullivan says that of course they are always welcome. She speaks in terms of social connection.
“The cure for addiction is connection,” Sullivan says. “Finding ways to connect is how we break the cycle.”
If you or someone you know needs help, ADC is there for you. If you are in a position to help, perhaps you can be there for them, as they strive to bring care and cure to the community.
