Bill Chaisson left Ithaca, and his job as editor of the Ithaca Times, a few years ago. He was born in New York and lived here most of his life, “but my heart has always been in New England,” he recently wrote back of his new home.
Bill always found Ithaca a bit fast-paced, or at least overcrowded, which perhaps describes a type of person who might find true happiness in rural New Hampshire.
Bill keeps up with the Ithaca Times, and (magnanimously) praised a recent column in which I wrote of the potential for pleasure and solace, in an ill world, in nature.
I described a visit before dawn to Six Mile Creek at South Plain Street, a block from my house, and an idyllic scene of ducks descending on the water in silhouette, the babble of the brook undiminished by noise from even a single passing car, and a particularly extravagant robin, posing on a wire beneath a street light, belting out a star turn song in what seemed to me joyful vibrancy.
My ex-editor wrote, “I thought it was a little off your curve to muse about the quotidian aspects of natural history.”
Bill says this not only because he was once my editor, but for years more has been a friend, and knows I grew up in deepest Brooklyn, not a part with parks or trees, but a neighborhood essentially devoid of nature, or at least natural diversity. As a kid I knew sparrows, pigeons, and seagulls, but not much else of winged wildlife, whereas Bill grew up in Beacon, on the Hudson River, and has been an avid and accomplished birdwatcher since boyhood. He writes a weekly column on birds, “Of A Feather,” for the Claremont (NH) Eagle Times (ironically named, in this context, but it is a general interest newspaper).
A phenomenon of the pandemic, according to much coverage in recent media, is a pronounced upswing in birdwatching, especially casual (or fledgling?).
Common sense suggests this is unsurprising, as people newly have time on their hands, and the world has become slower and emptier. Birds are out there for the watching.
I guess I am part of this phenomenon, but as I noted to Bill in reply, my musings are strictly amateurish and certainly unscholarly. Mostly I tend to anthropomorphize these creatures from my imagination, for purposes of amusement.
Bill taught for some of his career, and seems to have the exemplary attitude that there are no unworthy ponderings or questions.
Therefore I hit him with a few, figuring benignly to exploit his patience and expertise.
I report them here for the interest of readers like me, new to the wide world of nature, freshly aware of, and curious about, our avian neighbors.
Primarily the subject was robins, the questions stemming from the residential presence of one on my porch. (There is a bonus observation, perhaps even a shocking revelation, about herons at the end.)
The questions and answers have been juggled here. It’s partly verbatim and partly not, and also includes information from the website of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, a stellar local (and world-renowned) resource.
Q: Is it true robins return to the same place each spring? After a recent addition to my front porch roof, each spring there’s been a robin’s nest in a cozy corner protected from rain and away from human activity (i.e., my mailbox and doorbell). Might it be the same bird?
A: Most songbirds live about five years or so, if they survive the perilous first year. It might well be that the same robin has returned year after year to your porch, and will until it dies.
Q: It strikes me as prime real estate. Mightn’t there be competition for it?
A: Robins are extremely competitive for resources. You can commonly see them physically fighting. It is possible that an older robin would lose the portion of its territory that includes that sweet spot on your porch to a younger, more aggressive bird.
Q: Do you think the first robin thinks about that and maybe heads back early in the season to reclaim it? The early bird gets the room, so to speak?
A: (No answer)
Q: Do you think in the winter the bird gets homesick for the old porch?
A: (No answer)
Sufferance has its limits, I guess.
But in addition to these tidings, I learned that nests are just temporary quarters, not even seasonal. They’re just for the ensconcement of eggs. It’s not a permanent dwelling. Once the kids are grown and dispersed, the place is abandoned in favor of anonymous, safer (less prone to predation or infestation) trees.
Regarding herons: I saw one midday in the creek last week. It occurred to me they must need to feed a lot, to sustain those big bodies.
It turns out they eat plenty, and their varied menu is not exclusive of ducklings.
Knowing that, despite my new enthusiasm, I guess henceforth I will watch them less closely. The quest for knowledge also has limits.
