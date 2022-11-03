This is a question I asked myself recently when I was on my fifth cup of the day and it wasn’t noon yet. (Granted, I had gotten up early.)
It wasn’t a particularly challenging day or that I felt I needed it. I just like coffee.
But sometimes you have to wonder if you have a problem. A lot of nights it’s time to go to bed, or could be, but I don’t want to because I want to keep reading whatever book I’m on. Then I remind myself that if I go to bed sooner rather than later, I can wake up and have coffee sooner. This usually wins, but I’m not sure that it should.
On the day of the question in question, it’s not that I felt jittery or weird. But the idea that I didn’t feel weird suddenly seemed weird to me. That’s when I wondered how much coffee is abnormal, or simply too much.
I thought of the poet Dylan Thomas, who did not go gentle into that good night, but went by drinking too much: not coffee, but alcohol, which is on the other end of the psychotropic spectrum (depressant, not stimulant) and of course, taken in excess, highly toxic.
In the early 1950s, on a tour of the U.S., Thomas was in Manhattan, staying at the Chelsea Hotel. One night he was drinking at the White Horse Tavern, a famous hangout for writers. At the end of his night he announced, “Eighteen straight whiskies, I think that’s the record.”
He was hospitalized and died two days later.
That put a number in my head. If eighteen is too many shots of whiskey, what’s too many shots of espresso?
I aimed to find out.
I thought this quest simply inquisitive, not dangerous. I felt sure espresso can’t kill you, and anyway I was not seeking to define or approximate lethality, nor even discomfort. I just wanted to see how many espressos went from normal to nuts.
Unlike, I suppose, Dylan Thomas, I didn’t want an audience. I wasn’t going to perch conspicuously in some coffee bar. I figured I’d walk from one java joint to another, thus enjoying various places and noting whatever differences exist among their servings (taste, price, the crucial issue of paper cups versus ceramic). I also figured the walk might be good for eupepsia.
Saturday was a day off (this would take some time) and forecast to be beautiful. The weather report said it might be the last warm, sunny day of the year, so be sure to get outside, no matter what the reason: take a walk, rake leaves, anything.
For me, “anything” meant walk three miles roundtrip to the Farmers Market and conduct coffee research.
In the1990s I had just relocated to Ithaca when the first pure coffee cafe (serving coffee drinks only) opened downtown. Now of course you can get espresso shots at supermarkets, and for all I know gas stations.
While the idea of checking for cappuccino at, say, Chuck’s Mobil was intriguing, I figured I should stick with quality at professional places.
I won’t do reviews here, or even name names, lest I slight places I didn’t choose: of comparisons is hatred engendered, you know. Anyway, I was mostly focused on numbers.
I had the first in the West End, a few blocks from my house. The second was in the Fall Creek area.
Third and fourth were at the Farmers Market.
Fifth was on the way home, in Northside.
I still had that one when passing another worthy establishment that slings them.
But I couldn’t do a sixth.
I mean, I could have, but didn’t want to, and I figured that’s what I was really trying to discover: how much I could do, or overdo, and not mind it.
As it turns out, the number was five, the same number of coffees I’d had the morning I’d thought to do this. My metabolism is fairly steady, I guess, in more ways than one.
The whole escapade reminded me of when I came to Ithaca and an All You Can Eat buffet opened on Route 13. It was a novelty at the time, and one night I availed myself of it with my nephew, who was in high school.
I had finished my third plate and told my nephew I was thinking about going for a fourth. He looked at me with a measure of censure.
“You know,” he said, “it’s All You Can Eat, not All You Can Possibly Eat.”
