In the midst of a snowstorm, the old lady saw something come out of her garage. At first, it looked like a raccoon with long matted hair. In the daylight it was a cat. After contacting neighbors and Colter Nemecek in Animal Control at the SPCA, no one was missing a cat. After Colter heroically faced down the snowstorm and set a trap in the garage to secure the cat, the old lady worried what would become of this poor homeless critter.
Enter Devin and his family:
Devin’s mother: “I'm so moved by your picture of this poor cat! I don't know how long she seems to have been missing. Is she in need of a temporary home? We had a calico cat who died two years ago at the age of 21, so I'm very familiar with the unique personality of these girls…In these cruel times too many cats AND people getting turned out in the cold!”
Devin, an Ithaca native, grew up with cats since birth. In 2020, the last of his beloved childhood cats had died. Devin, a seventh grader, wanted a cat, his mother told me later. She contacted the old lady and said the cat in the photo was a calico. She said she and Devin would come and get the cat. They walked the poor cold, hungry cat to their house, and Wanda’s new life was about to begin.
Devon’s mother reported back that afternoon: “She's been brushed now and is sitting on the bed grooming her fur. She LOVES Devin and is already inseparable from him. A great matchup!”
A few hours later: “He is through the roof with excitement over FINALLY having a cat again — and a cat so perfectly matched to him.”
Next day: “Devin and Wanda (Devin’s name for new Calico) are best of friends! They've hardly been apart since she walked out of the cage yesterday. She is obviously tired from her ordeal but seems to be healthy otherwise.”
Last report: “Wanda had a great day today, truly enjoying being a cat: chasing balls, running after toy mice, eating too much, and demanding multiple brushings. It's so gratifying to see her bounce back from what must have been a very traumatizing experience!”
Devin headed to middle school after a fine run at the local ICSD elementary school. Lots of his friends joined him for the first semester of middle school. Then suddenly Devin was in school-- at home, due to the pandemic:
“I have great teachers, and they have been very flexible and understanding. But there have been lots of computer confrontations. My old computer would burst into static with green colored lines across the screen, loud beeping noises. Yikes! But I was given a new computer and things have definitely improved.”
“My friends and I link up in zoom meetings. Sometimes we meet up with masks and social distancing, and visit outside at each other’ homes. Last week I went to my friend’s home and we visited around a firepit, then we walked on a nearby trail. For even more fun we do a tabletop fantasy, like Dungeon and Dragons, associated with video games. These are referred to as RPG, which stands for Role Playing Game.”
“When school is out, we go to California. We have grandparents there and we’re building a cabin over time, so someday we can live in the cabin over holidays. The cabin is in a desert, where it rarely snows.”
“Once we travelled to South Dakota, I had been fascinated with that state since I first saw it on a jigsaw puzzle. My other grandfather who lives in Arizona met us in South Dakota once and we visited Mt. Rushmore.”
“I like lots of stuff about Ithaca too—nice people, good friends, good schools and good restaurants.”
The old lady and Colter were thrilled that the cCalico cat, marooned in the snowstorm, found a loving home. On top of that, to get to talk with Devin! So tall and self-confident, articulate and interesting, we could hardly believe he was in middle school.
So long, dear Wanda. We are so glad to think of you and Devin keeping each other company, enjoying life together in the middle of the winter of the pandemic.
