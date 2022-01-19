ITHACA, NY -- Growing up in Glen Rock, New Jersey, Victoria Small, affectionately called Vix, loved science and daydreamed about working in a medical field. But over time, she decided the 10 years of schooling to become a physician was just too long.
When a good friend of Vix’s sister Haley raved about the occupational therapy studies at Ithaca College, Vix — 16 at the time — tuned in. Occupational therapists help people of all ages master the activities they want and need every day.
“From that moment on, I knew I wanted to get into that program,” she said “I had no second choice in mind.”
Vix set her sights on winning admission to Ithaca College’s highly competitive OT program.
And so, she did. However, the first semester was tough for Vix. Suddenly, after her years of being a kid, living at home, Vix was a college student. With mononucleosis.
“This lingering illness was challenging,” she said. “I was exhausted throughout my entire first semester. But the students, faculty, and the Ithaca College Health Center folks were all terrific…I made great friends, who are still in my life all these years later.”
After her admission to the OT program, Vix learned if she worked hard, she could pursue IC’s OT graduate program. Knowing this, she threw herself into her classwork and experiential learning. Preparing to graduate this spring, Vix notes that her classwork and her fieldwork were well-integrated and assessed that both components were outstanding.
“In addition to renowned faculty, Ithaca College has a marvelous, well-connected Field Work Coordinator, who works with students and faculty to arrange important hands-on work experiences,” Vix said. “We work with people who are feeling vulnerable in their time of need to learn or regain missing skills. Each of my placements has added so much to my ability to serve.”
In her first clinical internship Vix visited an assisted living facility. This fieldwork project was mostly about socializing with elderly patients, and Vix found she could converse with anyone. Better yet, she observed that she could explain complex topics in a way that her clients understood.
A more extensive field work project included 12 weeks at the Ivy Rehab Center in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, an outpatient hand therapy program.
“We focused on adults’ shoulders, elbows, wrists and hands, and everything in between. Luckily, this was a 10-minute drive from my home, so I got to spend time with my family too.”
Vix was thrilled that she was so well-prepared from her studies at IC, that she was on the right path, and that she received rave reviews.
“I knew after that summer in the hand clinic that I was ready for the next step!” Vix said.
Near completion of her graduate studies at IC, Vix is beginning to wrap up her five years in Ithaca. This spring, Vix will head to Watertown, Massachusetts to intern with people ages 3-22 at the Perkins School for the Blind. This distinguished program (at the school where Helen Keller studied) will focus on sensory integration — how children can use all five senses to expand their world.
Looking back over her OT program, Vix reports that one clinical program stood out — The Center for Life Skills, which was created 25 years ago by Professor Catherine Gooch to assist stroke patients.Administered to this day by Dr. Gooch, community participants meet three times a week and work with OT, physical therapy and recreational therapy students, supervised by their respective professors.
Participants report that they looked forward to every session. And they noted marked improvement in their activities of daily living — getting up from a wheelchair, putting on a coat, using a phone.
Fieldtrips to try shopping despite paralysis from a stroke was a big success, as participants purchased and then wrapped holiday gifts with their IC student teachers. Impromptu baking sessions, where everyone did a task, resulted in sumptuous treats. By the end of the semester IC faculty, students, participants and their caretakers felt very bonded.
As Vix relates, “People hit by tragic illness meet others and share tips. Everybody helps each other. It’s a really warm, supportive place and everybody comes to life.”
Vix observed that she learned more from the Center for Life Skills than anything else in her educational program. And everyone had fun.
“I feel confident after working with the CLS clients, that I and my fellow students have the skills to work successfully with clients. We can see the impact of well-planned academic studies, integrated with hands-on work in the field. I feel very prepared for whatever comes next in my chosen career. Being engaged in this work is monumental, and I feel so lucky to be a part of it.”
