Dorothy “DG” Gifford Bancroft was a tenth generation Manhattanite, born to a surgeon and the managing RN of Columbia Presbyterian ER. DG headed to Stanford, her father’s alma mater, for college. There, she met, fell in love, and married Dixie Bob “D. Bob”Gowin, who was raised on a pony farm in Ft. Worth, Texas.
After Stanford, the attractive young couple soon had two young children as their professional lives brought them to Ithaca. Sarah was four years old when she arrived at their home on Dryden Road with her parents and her brother Robin. DG wanted to live near a bus line, and Bob could walk to the Education Department at Cornell.
Sarah was 5-and-a-half when John was born. Her father was ensconced in his PhD work at Cornell. DG was busy with three young kids. Sarah’s early memories were happy. She could walk with friends to Belle Sherman and then Dewitt Jr. High, the current Dewitt Mall since 1973. After a year at the renowned Markles Flats alternative junior high school (Jonathan Daitch, principal), Sarah attended as little of high school as could, managing to graduate in three years.
“Robin and I had plenty of independence and were comfortable,” Sarah said. “My father’s ‘home’ was his department. My mother, however, didn’t drive ‘til I was a teenager, and after John was born, she had her hands full.”
When John turned 3, he suddenly became gravely ill with severe seizures. Over time his situation worsened and eventually the combination of seizures and medications left John permanently disabled. Sarah was busy with her life as a young teenager, but sensed her parents’ disagreements about John’s care. As is sometimes the case with busy young families, an unexpected tragedy can provoke a separation. D. Bob Gowin left Ithaca when Sarah was 13.
“My mother and I had fine friends we met through International Folk Dance at Cornell. One of my older friends hired me at a new restaurant opening in the Dewitt Mall, where we had attended school.”
Six months after Moosewood opened, Sarah began waiting tables, until a fellow Moosewooder suggested Sarah start cooking.
“My mother was a particularly good cook, so I didn’t try my hand much at home,” she said. “I made my first souffle at Moosewood. For 50! My first quiche was baked along with six others I made. I called it ‘diving into the deep end.’ I worked for two years, plus three summers during college.”
In the meantime, DG kept the family afloat, working first in Corner Bookstore and then Logos on the Commons. At 55 she attended nursing school and worked as a public health nurse until she retired. She swapped reduced-rent bedrooms to college students for childcare of John, and when Robin and Sarah went off to college, DG eventually turned the upstairs into a rental apartment.
Music, especially piano, was central to Sarah’s childhood. DG had rebelled against the dance and music classes offered as a child; Sarah felt otherwise. “My best friend two doors up went to piano lessons when we were 6. I went along for the ride, and I loved them.”
In high school the much sought-after piano teacher, Trudy Boden, suggested to Sarah, her student of many years, that the University of Austin piano faculty was top notch.
“It was a fabulous program, nine full-time piano faculty,” Sarah said. “The university was huge — 41,000 people — but the department was small and supportive.”
Following graduation Sarah spent two years in Boston University’s piano performance program, returning home to begin a five-year apprenticeship with Trudy Borden.
“I learned a tremendous amount as her student, and even more so as a teacher...We had nine students in common. I would teach three lessons and the fourth lesson I would observe, or we would teach together...This was a great way to begin my career, now over 40 years.”
When DG gave up her home, she moved to a lovely downtown apartment building. It had so many advantages, until some of her strength and energy dissipated.
“The elevator doors were so heavy, friends in the building could not manage to travel within the building,” Sarah said. “This was the hardest period for us — when [she] lived alone. We did not always agree about how much support was essential for her solo life to remain safe.”
Eventually Robin, Sarah and DG settled on Bridges Cornell Heights.
“This is a remarkable program and DG is well taken care of by attentive, supportive management and staff. Robin and I remain involved, but we are not taking care of DG day-to-day. We work through all minor and major decisions, and thanks to a bequest DG received, she can afford Bridges. As we learned, even the best live-in programs are less expensive than the cost of having an aide around the clock.”
When COVID made visitation in senior congregate care off-limits, DG also had to move to a different, albeit lovely, Bridges home. This was the first time Sarah could not help DG pack, unpack, and arrange her things. As the isolation wore on, both DG and Sarah longed for more contact.
In early January, visionary owner and manager Elizabeth Ambrose offered Sarah a part-time temporary job. Twice a week Sarah brings her keyboard piano into DG and fellow residents’ houses.
“I get to be with Mother, and she and her neighbors respond to the music I play. They often have questions and comments about the pieces…Sometimes I play classical piano pieces from long ago, or some of my brother Robin’s favorite Scott Joplin’s rags. ‘The Fireside Book of Folk Songs’ have a wide array of old classics for every occasion, set in beautiful arrangements.”
Sarah has created a time and place to savor being with DG, music and friends.
