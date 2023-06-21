Karim was born in Tuskegee, Alabama where his father worked as a farm hand at the Tuskegee Institute. As part of the visionary, loving Baha’i worldwide community, Karim’s parents moved the family to Ecuador when Karim was six. There, the family supported Baha’i community activities for six years. When Karim was 12 his family moved to Ithaca, so his parents could be closer to their families of origin in NYC and in Syracuse.
After graduating from the Alternative Community School (ACS), now known as the Lehman Alternative Community School (LACS), Karim worked for a year in Ithaca and volunteered the next few years with the Baha’i community in Ecuador and Israel. Three and a half years after finishing high school, Karim returned to Ithaca to study Education at Cornell.
After graduation, Karim taught in an inner-city bilingual school in Philadelphia, and then volunteered for a year in Equatorial Guinea, a Spanish-speaking country in Africa. From there, Karim moved to Colombia, South America, where he worked for a Baha’i-inspired rural education organization. In 2004, he met his wife-to-be, Alba Sancho, with whom he lovingly parents their sons, ages 12 and 15.
Returning in the summer of 2010 to Ithaca, Karim completed a Master’s in Regional Planning, and then took a position at Cornell Cooperative Extension. Working with the Get Your Greenback initiative, Karim worked with hundreds of volunteers and scores of community partners to help businesses and community members conserving energy in transportation, in building energy use, in waste reduction and support food in ways that support local jobs. “Working collaboratively for 12 years with outstanding community partners, I gained new insights into how we can conserve our environment, save money, support the local economy, while creating living wage jobs.”
Karim mentions the ReUse Trail, where 40 stores worked together to market each other and bolster reuse and reduce waste. Karim worked alongside others to promote Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), a mutually supportive relationship between local farmers and consumers, where consumers pay for a crop “share” in advance, guaranteeing farmers a market for their goods. In return, growers supply shareholders with fresh, quality produce on a weekly basis throughout the growing season.
Through Get Your GreenBack Tompkins, Karim worked with others to establish Bike Walk Tompkins and Streets Alive, and developed Energy Navigators, a program where volunteers help community members learn about ways they can reduce their energy use and transition to renewable energy. Six years ago, his work with residential energy education and advising expanded throughout the 8-county Southern Tier region through a series of NYSERDA grants, including the present funding as the Regional Clean Energy Hub for the Southern Tier, known as Smart Energy Choices.
Over the years many of Karim and his partners’ projects prospered, and expanded and were replicated in other communities.
So much of Karim’s inspirational work has been focused through the lens of our environment, so essential to all living beings. But inside, his spiritual life has been his moral rudder. “Perhaps deep inside each of us is the longing for justice and peace. I observe so many people who are consciously working for a better world, who believe in the oneness of the human family. For many more, there may be an innate longing to be of service to humankind. I see my work as creating spaces where such people can translate these beliefs and longings into practice, and providing training and support to help us all grow increasingly effective in our work to improve our communities.”
Karim mentions learning that the focus on individuals taking steps in their own lives to reduce energy use while important, is not sufficient. “The kind of changes we need require a more holistic approach, where individuals act not only to make changes in their own household, but to help others do the same and learn from others, and take action collectively, including by influencing their places of work, and the various levels of government.”
As Karim and his community partners continue their devoted work to enhance our lives, our environment, Karim also continues to ponder how we can work together, help each other, and through those caring relationships make our civic engagement even stronger and make more employment opportunities available to people who have hit barriers before.
To celebrate the dozen plus years of Get Your GreenBack Tompkins, Karim is collaborating with Ithaca Murals and sponsoring over two dozen artists to create murals around Ithaca that illustrate a vibrant community in which the health of the environment and the well-being of each human member can thrive.
And On July 8that Stewart Park Karim, and team are celebrating 12 years of Get Your GreenBack Tompkins, all the good work that continues in the areas of food, waste reduction, transportation and building energy, and they will launch the Regional Clean Energy Hub, with a clean energy workforce component.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.