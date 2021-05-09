We knew we were the luckiest kids in the neighborhood when we were little. So long as we took the youngest kid out with us, we could run around with our pals until everyone else was called in. Most of our neighbors went to parochial school, and their homes seemed orderly and scheduled. Our house was more free-range, free flow. All the big kids loved Ron, our baby, and when we plunked him down near our games, bigger kids would pick him up, or pat his head and say sweet things. He never cried, so he was just part of the gang and we all had fun.
Our father dropped the big kids off before he went to the Washington Post early each day. We knew the next morning when an older kid tossed the newspaper on our front porch, we could search for Sam’s picture, even though we didn’t know how to read yet.
After school, Sylvia, our mother, would sometimes join our baseball game in the backyard, and we would all scream and cajole her to just take one turn up at bat. She was our most reliable and impressive player. Almost every time up, she knocked a hit into the Ross’ backyard (automatic homer), where Rex, the dog, would chew on the softball. We would all dance around and cheer, but Sylvia usually had to go back inside to do something. Lots of times she did return later with Kool-Aid in big, brightly colored aluminum cups. If we clinked the cups or spilled the drink, she never seemed to mind. Sylvia would smile and hug and kiss us even when we were sweaty and dirty.
Every so often, when the other kids were herded home, one of the mothers would seek me out and give me advice: “Marjorie, tell your mother you kids need a bedtime.” I would snuggle my face in Ron’s sweaty neck and mumble that I would pass that along to my mother. Some nights, as we were taking baths, Sylvia would inquire if there was any “news from the front.” I would say: “Mrs. Robertson said we should be called in before it’s dark.” Sylvia would smile and pat her little snitch (me) on the head. We never had to defend ourselves to Sylvia. We knew she was on our side. For Life. And at 99, she is still our Champion and our Hero.
All the kids shared a cozy room in our little house. Almost everyone on our street lived in similar little houses; many of the fathers had bought them with GI loans. Once we were all snuggled into whatever bed we chose, Sylvia would come in and sit on one of our beds and then we knew we were in for a fun time. No matter what story Sylvia read, she made us laugh. And laugh and laugh. If we were too old for the book, we still laughed. If we were too little to follow the story, we laughed because everyone else laughed. Sylvia was so full of life, so full of joy, if she read the story, we finally had to beg her to stop, when our stomachs and sides hurt from laughing too much. When we couldn’t stand another laugh — that was our bedtime.
When I read the same books to my kids that long ago Sylvia read to us, I was surprised the books were not actually that funny. Now that we are all old, so many things we believed as little kids, we no longer believe. But we still believe in Sylvia’s love.
This Mother’s Day, I can speak for my brothers, now spread around the country. We are still the Luckiest Kids in the World because we belonged to Sylvia, to us, the greatest mother in the whole world.
This Mothers’ Day sending our love to you Sylvia. Sure feeling very lucky.
