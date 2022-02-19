ITHACA, NY -- Teressa Sivers, our New York Connects Specialist at the Finger Lakes Independence Center (FLIC) on Fifth Street in Ithaca, brings an unusual background to this crucial position. By nature Teressa has lived a life committed to social justice, with focus on inclusion, no matter what challenges we face.
“My father was a lifelong dairy farmer in the Mansfield-Wellsboro, Pennsylvania area,” Teressa said. “My mother taught school and was the building principal when I was growing up. Nearby, my maternal grandfather, a journalist, was always active in our local community, working to create opportunity, so that all community members would have the chance to create a fulfilling life. My grandparents and parents welcomed anyone and everyone who came into our lives.”
With a degree in psychology, Teressa honed her case management skills first in Horseheads, New York, where she worked with families transitioning into assisted living. Whatever a resident or their family needed for optimal care of an aging loved one, Teressa called upon the many networks she developed in the community to find or create essential medical, residential, spiritual or therapeutic services.
After her husband Doug Sivers obtained his nursing degree, this young family moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While Doug worked in neurology and then emergency medicine, Teressa began exploring ministry through a local church that focused on children and youth and families facing food insecurity. In order to pursue ministry and give Doug opportunities to grow his nursing skills, they moved to Durham, North Carolina for Duke’s Divinity School and its medical center.
Growing up in the United Methodist tradition of social justice, Teressa’s family hails from the founders of the original Church.
“John and Charles Wesley founded the United Methodist Church (UMC) from England’s Anglican church in order to live out their religious beliefs by embracing social justice; building hospitals and schools throughout the poorest, most underserved communities…Our family are descendants of the Wesleys,” Teressa said.
Teressa filled a short assignment as the pastor in Fletcher’s Chapel UMC in Durham, North Carolina, followed by almost three years serving in Duke’s Chapel UMC. But with two small children, Doug and Teressa decided this was the time to apply for a ministry (selected by the Bishop) nearer to family in Pennsylvania.
Oneonta, New York fit the bill. For the next 10 years Teressa led an open, inclusive congregation.
“We worked to create a safe space where all of God’s children are free to be exactly who they are, created in the divine image,” she said.
While in Oneonta, Doug returned to school at Binghamton University, graduating with a master’s in nursing education and Family Nurse Practitioner. Teressa and Doug loved the small, close-knit, progressive Oneonta community.
“Like a lovely little Ithaca…About half the size, with two small colleges and a local government supporting an active Human Rights Commission,” Teressa said.
In July 2018 the Bishop of the Upper New York Conference (translation: “region”), assigned Teressa to serve as senior pastor for St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Ithaca.
“St. Paul’s is an open and inclusive community, seeking to welcome all people,” Teressa said. “Their spiritual life is rich with art, music and contemplation. They have a passion for justice and equity. The congregation is involved with drilling wells for clean water in Costa Rica for several years, working with the Aqua Viva program.”
Ithacans are also fortunate that Doug assists patients in Cayuga Medical Center’s Emergency Room, Urgent Care Center, and provides at-home visits via CMC’s Virtual Care program.
Teressa, who retired her ministry in July 2021 due to family health challenges, may soon be welcoming her parents to make the move to this community, which they, too, are falling in love with over time.
Teressa’s life is rich and consuming with her FLIC advocacy and counseling of those seeking to overcome challenges to a fulfilling life, plus her grown family and her own spiritual and social justice pursuits.
Daughter Devyn, in Frederick, Maryland, “loves her fifth graders, with special watch over her at-risk children and their families,” Teressa said. “If we want to help children, we help families. Devyn’s husband Michael travels the world for his geologic position, but the entire family makes time for precious visits as frequently as possible despite the 5+ hour road trip in between us.”
Son Aidan lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, near the beach and designs cover art and plays music with his childhood friends, percussionist Sam Goff Brasko and producer Jacob Glueckert (who graduated from Ithaca College). For more on this group listen to “Ghost in the Window” via Sam Brasko on Spotify.
Coming soon: Teressa’s guidance on how New York Connects can help us close gaps in services. In the meantime, check out FLIC’s wonderful website at https://fliconline.org/FLIC/
