If you’ve taken your cat, dog or ferret to one of the local free rabies clinics, you’ve probably crossed paths with Skip Parr, Senior Environmental Health Specialist in the Division of Environmental Health in the Tompkins County Health Department.
Twenty years ago, Skip and his soon to be wife, Bernadette moved to Ithaca, so that Bernadette could begin work at Cornell. Over time, although Skip loved his former environmental science work in Syracuse, he joined Tompkins County, first as a recycling specialist, and then on to the Department of Health. Living and working in Tompkins has been good for Skip and his family, and it surely has been good for all of us in this area.
Working with 19 other Environmental Health staff led by Director Liz Cameron and two other Senior Environmental Health Specialists, Kristee Morgan and Adriel Shea, plus Public Health Engineer Scott Freyburger, Skip and team cover a vast territory:
“The Environmental Health Division is an educational and regulatory agency dedicated to protecting, preserving, and promoting the health of the residents of Tompkins County through management of the natural and man-made environments.”
The extent of what Skipp and his coworkers do is extraordinary:
- Rabies Control: Prevent human rabies by exposure investigation, enforce pet vaccination requirements, and provide free vaccinations clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets. Respond to inquiries 24/7.
- Food Program: Permit and inspect facilities; review and approve plans. Provide educational information (handouts, posters, stickers, etc.), seminars and training.
- Water Systems: Monitor public water systems to ensure safe drinking water quality and aid homeowners with water problems.
- Sewage Systems: Ensure on-site systems are designed and constructed to protect neighborhoods and county water resources.
- Child Lead Poisoning: Investigate the environments of children with elevated blood lead levels and make improvements through education and enforcement.
- Temporary Residences (hotels/ motels), Children’s Camps, Campgrounds, and Swimming Pools and Beaches: Permit and inspect for adequate staffing, fire safety, drinking water quality, and swimming water quality.
- Mobile Home Parks: Permit and inspect for safety, sanitation, and drinking water quality.
- Smoking Regulations: Enforce no smoking laws in worksites and public places. Prevent retail sales to minors. Investigate complaints and educate.
- Communicable Disease Control: Investigate food and water-borne illnesses.
- Complaints: Investigate situations that may cause public health problems, such as indoor air, animal manure, trash and rubbish, rodents, violation of regulations, etc.
- Emergencies: Respond to situations with health hazards or where the public’s health or safety is in jeopardy, such as water treatment process failures, spills of hazardous materials, and serious violation of regulations.
- Education: Provide guidance to operators and owners of regulated facilities, and the public about environmental public health issues.
When Skip and his co-workers are not addressing one of the concerns listed above, they work with municipal code officers to address public health concerns such as indoor air, animal manure, trash and rubbish, rodents, violation of regulations.
“We never know when we answer the phone who is calling and what we will be called upon to do…Calls cover a wide range of topics which keep our staff on their toes,” Skip explains.
With so much turf to cover, affecting so many of us, how does Skip feel about his public health work, especially during challenging times due to the pandemic? “After 15 years of service with the Health Department, I still enjoy the work I do. I work with a great group of people who are committed to making the community a safer and healthier place for everyone who lives or visits Tompkins County.
“As people are out and about more interacting with other people and pets, I remind individuals that if they are bitten by a dog or cat, to get the contact information of the pet owner and report to the Health Department. This allows the us to efficiently follow-up on the animal bite to ensure that we can rule out the risk of a rabies exposure and avoid unnecessary treatment of the individual who was bitten.
“Also, bats become more active in the summer months, especially at the end of July and into August. Occasionally a bat will end up entering a person’s home. If you find a bat in your home, contact the health department before you release it to ensure that testing is not needed. Again, this can prevent unnecessary rabies treatment in most cases.”
“Whether it is a rabies concern or other environmental health issue, we are here to assist the community and can be reach at 607-274-6688.”
More information on the Tompkins County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division can be found online here: https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health/eh.
