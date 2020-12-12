A long time ago I had a home. Then suddenly I didn’t. My people were rushing around, throwing stuff in boxes. When I climbed into a box, they dumped me onto the floor. When the boxes were taken outside, they picked me up and put me outside too. And I was homeless. Hungry. Scared.
For a long, long time, I tried to figure out what to do. Where could I be safe? Find water? Find food? Nothing felt safe. At night I had to stay awake to hear the woodchucks and the skunks and their babies so I could run from them. The red fox and the deer came around and everyone was looking for food. The bigger animals attacked the littler animals. I was alone and little.
When I was no longer a kitten, I found a pretty good place by an old house not far from the long river. There was a stone wall where I could sleep in the sun. When people or animals came near, I would slip behind the wall and climb way down into the valley. There were wheelbarrows and picnic tables to sleep under in the shady arbor. I could creep down into the lily pond and drink with the croaking toad.
All winter long I hung around. I would go into the nearby forest and hunt, but I kept going back to the lady in the old house.
The lady in the house started feeding me. I was afraid of her, but she brought me cream, and she brought me food. She sat beside me when I ate. I followed her around the yard. I walked between her feet. She made a special spot for me with a bed that was as warm as the sun in the summer. I was cozy even when it snowed in my quiet place through a tiny door.
I loved my home and life was good. Until I got sick. Very sick. I had always been strong and tough. Now I was very weak. I pulled myself up to the kitchen door and could not move. The lady made a special bed for me right beside the door.
When I could no longer eat or drink, something terrible and terrifying happened. A blanket spread under me and my bed by the door was gathered up in the dark and I was lowered into a big box. The lady and her friend taped the box shut and carried me into a car. I was screaming and pushing against the box as we began to move. I stuck my achy claws into the breath holes and slashed to get out. I was trapped.
It was still dark when we stopped. The lady called someone, and I could see a stranger outside the little holes in the box. I thrashed and scraped my long sharp nails inside the box to make way to get out. I tried madly to free myself. Why had my lady put me in a box? Why couldn’t I live with her anymore?
When the stranger picked up the box to carry me away, I pushed with all my last strength and squeezed out the biggest hole. I hit the cold, wet ground running.
For hours and hours in the wet snow, the lady and her friend hunted me between cars. When they got close, I ran some more. I was cold and shivering and my heart was pounding. When they finally left, I crawled under the bushes by the Vet School and slept a long time.
When I awoke, I knew I must leave. Trucks beeping, snowplows, cars everywhere. I watched the cars speeding by and I raced across a road while many fast cars went whizzing by. Some honked at me. I fell in the ditch, exhausted.
I walked in the snowy rough field where I lay in some straw and slept hungry as the stars came out. I slept wherever I could. When there was a little light I walked toward the water. I remembered the water.
I was very sick and very very tired. But I had to always be watching, listening. Dogs, people’s voices and those cars.
When I reached the water, it was dark and cold. I had not eaten for a long time. I slowly dragged myself to the water’s edge. I remembered I must cross that last road and then walk up, up, up. I must stay away from the big house in the woods where the dogs barked. When I got past the big house, I was too tired to go on.
I knew I was very close, but I could not go further. The abandoned cabin was nearby, and I slid inside a crumbling wall. I listened to the frozen rain on the leaking roof. I heard some mice in the floor and heard the rustling of squirrels outside the cabin.
When I woke up again it was very dark. I was weak, but I slowly, slowly, slowly dragged myself forward.
When I got to my home the sparkly light was on in my kitchen. My furry igloo by the kitchen door. My heart was pounding, but I could not go faster. I slowly crawled up the stairs. I am home.
