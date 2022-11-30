Growing up in the Apple Belt in Wayne County, New York, Alex Skutt recalls driving weekends with his mother and older sister between Ithaca and their home in North Rose. Summers they lived in their cottage nearby on Leroy Island in Sodus Bay. "When my father was alive, he was an enthusiastic fisherman. We would explore in our wooden motorboat the Bay and in nearby Lake Ontario." When Alex was six his father suddenly died, and the family decided they would live in Ithaca, New York during the week to be near his older sister studying at Cornell. Weekends they would return to Wayne County, where his mother provided the bookkeeping for the family's apple farm.
In Ithaca Alex attended Henry St. Johns Elementary School, Boynton Middle School, and Ithaca High. After completing a degree in Engineering Physics at Cornell University, Alex turned down an aerospace engineering fellowship. Upon graduation he joined the Movement for a New Congress in 1970, headquartered locally in Sheldon Court in Collegetown, where he became Upstate co-chairperson for several years. Much of its printing work was provided by Glad Day Press, located on Stewart Avenue, a radical printing company, organized by the I.W.W. (Industrial Workers of the World).
After the social and political upheaval of the 60's, Americans were introduced to punk rock with its hard edge, and disco with its pulsating beat, pop art and a more diverse array of authors. In 1973 Alex founded McBooks, named in honor of Senator George McGovern. At that time, the sale of books was still robust, especially in college towns like Ithaca: Corner Book store, Smedley's, Logos, The Bookery, Triangle Book Store and Borealis dotted our landscape.
Once Alex was confident McBooks was launched, he hired Knock on Wood to renovate the store at 106 N. Aurora Street. In its heyday McBooks had a second location - Quest's End on the Commons, specializing in Science fiction, Mystery, and Games.
In 1982 Alex and partner Richie Berg opened Video Ithaca. Eventually that enterprise expanded with outlets on Rt. 13 (where ZaZa's Restaurant once was located), in Master Craft Art and Frame shop on State and Corn Streets, in the P&C Collegetown Bagels in the East Hill Plaza and in Cayuga Mall located across from the Shops of Ithaca. "Our video stores were architecturally designed by Holt Architect Peter Forlano, to make the searching for videos a pleasant experience, with such features as multicolored neon lights in the Children's Section, a display of movie-sized candy for sale, a system by which customers could reserve movies in advance and my favorite feature--the big screen mini-theater that seated 6 customers".
Over the years even though American's time devoted to leisure time activities greatly expanded, locally owned bookstores and video stores became less popular. Over time Alex sold his interest in his local ventures and devoted himself to authoring and publishing at McBooks Press. His own publications specialized in historical naval adventures. Alex also co-authored the 5 volume The Boxing Register. These books can be found online and, in some brick, and mortar bookstores.
In all McBooks Press published approximately 200 books. This was Alex's last business enterprise, except for printing a community biography of his hometown of North Rose, NY.
This change in focus also has freed up more of Alex's time to spend with family. Son, Ethan, a mechanical engineer, schooled at Northeastern University, currently lives in Ithaca, NY. Ethan shares many of the same interests Alex recalls from his own life when he was Ethan's age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.