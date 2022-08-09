Shane Eversfield: “Women Swimmin for Hospicare embodies and nurtures the empowerment of companionship more than any other event I have experienced,” says swimming teacher Shane Eversfield. “This one of the amazing services our Hospicare offers with such generosity and grace: To be with one another through our greatest journey—the transition from this life to the next with loving, compassionate companionship”
Shane has had the honor of supporting hundreds of swimming women in his eleven years teaching swimming to adults through Island Health and Fitness. As a Total Immersion Swim Master Coach since the early 2000’s, Shane traveled frequently to teach and to train other swim coaches. In 2011 when he arrived in Ithaca, he “waltzed into Island Health And Fitness and said, ‘I’m looking for a pool to teach swimming.’” The management said “Sure!” Since then, Shane has taught over 700 people in the Ithaca area. Many of his students have gone on to make the monumental lake passage in Women Swimmin,’ which is the main fundraiser for our Hospicare.
Shane’s approach to swimming comes as much from his background in modern dance and his 46 years of T’ai Chi practice, as it does from his affiliation with Total Immersion. Shane summarizes that approach in one word: Yoga.
“The word yoga means yoke or union: Think of two oxen harnessed together with a yoke,” Shane suggests. “Yoga is the union of body and mind.” As Shane says at the beginning of his programs, “I am not your coach. The water is your coach, your teacher. My role is to support you and to facilitate you in becoming more aware of your sense felt experience of moving through the water.”
Shane began this “yoga” journey in his undergraduate studies at college. “After a year and a half of majoring in confusion, I realized that my golden opportunity at college was to learn how to learn, and that I learned best through movement, not through reading.
“So I got a degree in learning how not to think in words. If we want to learn a movement skill—be it swimming, driving a car, learning how to walk, even sweeping the floor, or climbing the stairs efficiently—the greatest challenge is to ‘navigate from word brain to movement brain’.
“When we lie face down in the water,” Shane explains, “the frontal cortex word brain cannot think us to swim. Instead, this word brain must learn to trust the sensations of our bodies—the gateway to our movement brain.
“Women Swimmin’ is a journey, a passage across the majestic lake,” Shane believes. “Through their sense felt experience, these women are seeking a smooth and flowing passage. This is the essence of efficient swimming. To flow through the water, we must diminish our presence in the water. To do this, we need humility, patience. Many of us seek a smooth and graceful passage from this life to the next as well. We support Hospicare, which provides graceful, flowing care when we are most in need of service in the last chapter of our lives.”
Shane has taught a wide range of people, from absolute beginners who are afraid to put their faces in the water, to professional Ironman triathletes. “I love teaching all of them,” he stresses. “With each person, I share the discovery of how we move through the water gracefully. If I am not learning as I teach, then I am not teaching very well.”
When Shane first witnessed Women Swimmin’, “It moved me to tears, watching the swimmers emerge at the finish, some themselves in Hospicare. As we live in our sensations in the water, we learn to appreciate even more our bodies. No matter what we look like or what our bodies have been through. This too, is part of the healing process.”
The swimmers will be traversing Lake Cayuga this coming Saturday, August 13, 2022. Each hopes to raise money for Hospicare, which provides care for those who may no longer swim. As they make their passage from one shore to their destination on another shore, their bodies and minds will lend them power. They will use this newly embraced power to raise funding for others whose bodies and minds need our support. Hospicare, our local treasure, offers comfort and support to people of all walks of life, whenever people need care in their passage through the last chapters of their lives.
To support Hospicare and Palliative Care Services, Serving Tompkins and Cortland County, call (607) 272-0212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.