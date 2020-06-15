Growing up in Vermont, Sarah was eager to discover the larger world. After graduate school she headed to Japan to teach English as a second language to high school students. Polishing the spoken English of students alongside Japanese colleagues, she spent three lively years making friends and falling in love with Japan. At the Kanazawa Institute of Technology, Sarah also met her partner Jake Borst, native of Danby, New York, then a study-abroad student from RIT.
When Sarah’s contract ended in Kanazawa, she joined her childhood best friend, Liz Lawrence, who had just begun her Masters of Nursing program at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore City.
After his graduation, Jake reunited with Sarah, and the three friends began to explore life in one of America’s most segregated cities. They reveled in much of the cultural richness they discovered, but observed the disparate opportunities available to city dwellers, correlated with race, gender and ethnicity. “We were neighbors to incredibly resilient families facing all the raw disappointments of communities broken by poverty, homelessness, violence.”
At first, Sarah created English as Second Language curricula at community colleges throughout central Maryland. But seeking a stronger daily connection with students, she found a place at Reginald F. Lewis—a large, inner city Baltimore high school.
“85 percent of my students came from Central America,” Lubold said. “I taught lots of English and learned lots of Spanish from my students’ families. I learned a lot about perseverance and resilience. Those kids had been through so much in their native countries. They left behind family members, their culture to have a chance to live safely in the U.S. And, they had been through a lot before they came to school each day. The impoverished Baltimore school system was not designed to offer these new Americans a ‘safe space.’ It was not accommodating to the trauma—hunger, poverty, violence, homelessness they had lived through and still were surrounded by.”
“The thing is, many of these kids thrived against all the odds,” Lubold said. “How could I not show up every day for that! The kids were worth every second, even though the public-school system really beats up on its staff in underfunded schools in poor neighborhoods. The destination, after Liz’s graduation, was Ithaca. Within a month of moving Sarah began working with Jake’s sister Eva Bleakley at her floral design studio Business Is Blooming, and Jake’s mom introduced Sarah to a neighbor: Julie Coulumbe. Julie was the program director of the English as Second Language program. then at BOCES. When the program began a new independent chapter in Julie’s memory, I joined the team of incredible teachers to create Open Door English, headquartered in the Presbyterian Church on Court and Cayuga Streets in downtown Ithaca.”
“A year after we moved in with Jake’s family, Liz, Jake, and I bought a farm in Groton New York. We have a big 1910’s farmhouse and a barn. When we aren’t at our multiple jobs, we spend every moment landscaping, taking care of our bees, raising food. We will always have a lot to learn, but now, more than ever, we want to address food insecurities of our neighbors and to protect our beautiful environment.”
Four days a week, Sarah teaches intermediate and advanced classes of adult students from across Asia, South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Some students, like her kids in Baltimore, have survived unspeakably difficult lives in their home countries and during forced migrations prior to their arrival in Ithaca.
Sarah is described as expressive, lively, charismatic, caring. Her students love her. Flexible, when COVID-19 changed everyone’s daily life and students transitioned to caring for their kids at home, Sarah and ODE teachers went online. She also added a very popular new feature: Book Club!
“My students rotate as discussion leaders and rather than sticking to ESL books, we read library books with gripping plots and real language. Sophia McKissick at the Tompkins County Public Library helps us get enough copies for everyone to read. Each week, the students have free rein how they lead the discussion. [...] I love how the students have taken this on. They run it and they love it.”
Stories about Open Door English (ODE) are all colorful and hopeful and heartbreaking. ODE exists because of the generous donations and grant funding received from members of the Tompkins County community. Readers are invited to learn more about ODE and make contributions at opendoorsenglish.org.
