ITHACA, NY -- Growing up in this region, Rodney Maine spent many years living with and helping his grandparents while going to school in Trumansburg. “I’ve always been close to my grandparents, even when I went away to college,” he said. “When I was 19, I bought the house next door to my grandparents’ home.”
After leaving home and studying accounting, Rodney observed that his subsequent work in banking and real estate was not the right fit. But when he joined Tompkins County’s Office for the Aging (COFA) 12 years ago as a part-time account clerk, he realized he had both an interest in, and years of experience, caring for and about elderly family members.
“When my grandmother moved into my great grandmother’s home to take care of her and her aunt at the same time, I was right nearby,” Rodney said. “My grandfather passed on his knowledge and wisdom to me before he passed — how to tinker and fix things. Now that my great grandmother and my great aunt are gone, I enjoy living near my grandmother, who remains independent. I help her fix things and troubleshoot aging in place…I understand first-hand the challenges of older adults.”
When a part-time outreach worker position opened up in COFA, Rodney’s two assignments made him a full-time staff member. In between his work schedule he completed his college degree in business administration and welcomed the arrival of his son Andrew. Good thing we have lots of energy when we are young.
While Rodney drew upon his skills both in accounting and presenting information of available services for the elderly, he wanted the time and resources to present more specific information and work one-on-one with COFA clients. More than three years ago Rodney became an aging services specialist in our service-rich community.
“This has been an inspirational job, helping people navigate opportunities to solve their needs,” he said. “Family members may feel unfamiliar and scared — suddenly plunged into caretaking a very sick loved one, and they turn to COFA every day. I work closely with this great group of colleagues, who are available to problem-solve with me any challenge that at first may seem insurmountable.”
“At the Office for the Aging, we are person-centered. I often get to know on a first-name basis clients who months after our last call get in touch to let me know they are doing better, and that our guidance and support made a difference at a crucial time in their lives,” Rodney added. “This makes my co-workers and I understand how important our work is for a vulnerable population.”
Rodney assesses that despite the rich array of local senior services, there is still a huge unmet need for services for aging at home. While most Americans prefer to age in place, shortages of home health aides, nurses and mobile physical/occupational/speech therapists who provide at-home care often lead families to resort to residential care. While other countries enhance at-home care by providing 24/7 care to the frail at home, in the U.S. sufficient, affordable staffing is just not available. Nursing homes are underfunded, and the aides’ salaries are so low there are not enough caretakers for those in need.
Before we part, Rodney notes that this county’s Office for the Aging is renowned for its innovative pilot projects.
“During the pandemic available governmental and private funding enabled us to try some unusual approaches to reach people and help counteract their loneliness and social isolation,” he said. “We worked with local agencies to identify individuals who would benefit from having a computer tablet and access to technology. Our senior tablet program provided seniors with electronic tablets, free WiFi and connectivity, so they could keep in touch with loved ones and friends.”
The second pilot focused on people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as other folks feeling depressed and lonely. Companion pets are robotic dogs and cats. One gentleman with Alzheimer’s spent too much time alone scratching and picking at his skin, Rodney said. His caretakers reported that his sores and wounds improved, once he began playing with his pet.
“As in the past, what works in Tompkins County can become the blueprint from other communities…My co-workers and I are proud to be a part of the Tompkins County Office for the Aging,” he said.
