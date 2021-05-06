ITHACA, NY -- On Gallery Night, May 7, from 5-7 p.m., Rejoice the Vote, in conjunction with the Community Arts Partnership, will be exhibiting its trophy for the Votingest City Challenge, along with an art show at the Tompkins County History Center, at 110 North Tioga St.
The focus of Rejoice the Vote and this month-long art exhibit is the on-going struggle to achieve a fair and equitable democracy.
Rejoice the Vote was founded by Jeff Furman, a long-time Ithaca resident who served on the Ben & Jerry’s Board of Directors for 40 years and was responsible for many of their social initiatives. Over the last two years he has been working with youth led activists who are dedicated to an inclusive democracy. Jeff shares this update on Rejoice the Vote below:
What is Rejoice the Vote?
- An educational program started in Ithaca aimed at strengthening democracy and challenging voter suppression.
- Rejoice the Vote seeks to make voting a joyful and celebratory experience to be cherished.
- Rejoice the Vote seeks to increase citizen engagement.
How does it Work?
One of its programs engages young people in the history of the on-going struggles for voting rights through the stories and lives of women and men who were and are on the front lines. Former Congressman John Lewis, whose life work was dedicated to democracy.
We created this art exhibit is to honor him.
At a future event we hope to serve up a new Ben & Jerry’s flavor created to honor Congressman Lewis called DOUBLE GOOD TROUBLE. It will include pecans and peaches from Georgia.
We also recognize some less well-known persons whose work to create and preserve voting rights have brought us to this point. When you visit the art exhibit you will also see art done by local high school students at LACS.
Rejoice the Vote works with youth-oriented groups in New York State and around the country. We honor those young activists who are todays leaders, demanding voting rights for all. They are amazing.
Rejoice the Vote has created the Votingest City Challenge in New York State. This is a city-based challenge to see which city has achieved the highest level of voter participation of eligible voters. There will an award for big cities and one for smaller cities. The first award will be based on the Nov. 2020 election. The award will include a trophy that has been designed to portray the struggle to achieve and maintain voting rights.
“Sadly, this struggle continues to go on, but Rejoice the Vote can attest that young people have stepped up with dedication, focus, and a multi-ethnic and multicultural understanding that should make us all smile. They deserve our support and admiration."
