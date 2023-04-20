Growing up in Olean, a small rural western New York town, Paul Phillips knew all of his neighbors very well. “As a kid, my neighbors would call me to rake leaves, shovel snow after a winter storm or mow their lawns during the summer. I ran errands and helped in any ways my neighbors needed as they aged together on our street. I will always remember growing up with an assortment of lovable, quirky, colorful older people. There was the Cat Lady next door, who never turned a cat away and fed fresh fish to fifteen or more strays while she survived on 7UP, donuts and an occasional treat of Kentucky fried chicken. Years later, I realized this is where my education in gerontology and my special connection to elders began…On my street as a kid.”
At St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY, Paul briefly considered various majors, while flipping through the thick course catalogues used in those pre-computer days. A, accounting, sounds dull. B, biology, interesting by not overly so. C, chemistry, way too hard! Paul finally got to the letter G, and saw a word he had never seen, and could hardly even say…“Gerontology.” Studying all aspects of the aging process. He knew this was right for him. “I sensed I had a natural affinity for work in this field.” And he did.
Paul owes not only his start in gerontology to St. John Fisher, but also meeting his wife of 38 years, Deirdre. “We met at a 24- hour dance marathon raising money for Camp Good Days and Special Times, and we’ve been dancing ever since!”
With his analytical mind, Paul made two important findings: To do the projects he felt called upon to do, and to satisfy his intellectual questions, he wanted to pursue a graduate degree. He also discovered that a steady stream of books, articles, and research studies in aging were coming from a place he had never heard of – the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. “It’s fun to tell people I took my graduate studies at Oxford, which is absolutely true, just not the one in London!”
So, newlyweds, Deirdre and Paul, headed off to Scripps. Paul saw the immense need for older adults to have access to good housing and care options. “I wanted to join the not-for-profit mission to serve older adults.” And so, he did.
After graduating with a Master of Gerontological Studies degree from Scripps, Paul became a licensed nursing home administrator and began what is now 33 years in aging services. His work has spanned market rate and affordable senior housing, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and community service programs. For 23 of those years Paul worked with Friendly Senior Living in Rochester and then moved on to other not-for-profit aging services providers in search of new challenges.
In 2013 a tragic family loss changed Paul’s career trajectory. Needing to help his family and heal himself, he felt it was best to change his focus, while he and his family tried to regain their footings. When Paul was ready to re-enter the professional world, he invented his own position as a consultant for a senior living construction firm. But the call to direct service was powerful so, after 7 years working in construction consultation, Paul and Deirdre decided they were ready to answer the call for the leadership opportunity at Longview. “Deirdre visited family in Ithaca many times as a child and that continued after we were married. Along with our kids, we always looked forward to coming back to Ithaca. Deirdre’s great aunt and uncle, Gerry and Gert O’Brien, were wonderful Ithacans. who lived in a funky old farmhouse on Snyder Hill.”
Many Ithacans were born in or visited the old county hospital building on Quarry Street, which eventually morphed into Ithacare, which in turn developed Longview. Longview was very much a community collaboration, founded upon Ithaca College’s generous contribution of a lovely tract of land just up the hill on Rt. 96 with views of Cayuga Lake.
The creatively designed building, and its burgeoning additions to accommodate more seniors, has delighted residents and their families and friends these many years. Longview offers Independent Living (ranging from studio apartments to large multi-bedroom units), Assisted Living, Enhanced Assisted Living, and Patio Homes, located in a connected neighborhood bordering Longview’s woodland nature trail, which is open to the public.)
Looking to the future, Longview is in the midst of campus master planning for renovations and potential expansion. “I really enjoy taking great senior living properties like Longview and playing a part in positioning them for the future as consumer needs and preferences change.”
Savoring an exuberant 25-year partnership with Ithaca College, Paul and his colleagues at Longview work closely with Ithaca College student interns and faculty partners, nurturing scores of future clinicians and aging services providers. Residents and community members rave about the award-winning Center for Life Skills programs with outstanding classes for stroke survivors, among other creative ventures.
Paul was the CEO Longview searched for, and he credits marvelous staff and the best board he has ever worked with for additions to the successful programs Longview currently offers and many exciting plans for the future. Paul and Deirdre and their grown children agree this was all meant to be, as they celebrate this new path in Ithaca.
