Katharyn Howd Machan recalls her childhood in a struggling tumbledown household in Woodbury, Connecticut. “My grandfather was a music professor in Prague, and in the 1890s in Ohio all of his children became professional musicians. My father played in the Army Band in WWI…one funeral after another in France. After he resumed his musical career in the U.S., he provided the music for the Helen Hayes Radio Hour during the Depression. At home music was the core of our home.”
Katharyn’s family never achieved economic security, but she got to take all kinds of dance classes because her father provided music for the dance school. “I wasn’t the best, but I could smile.”And very young she fell in love with poetry. She began to perform it in high schooland pursued her interest in that art form throughout her education and all these years since. Dance and poetry became central to Katharyn’s life, and she continues to share it with others of all ages.
Looking back now, at 70, she realizes that her empathy with the changes that age brings has always enabled her to connect well with the elderly.
“I grew up around old people. My father was 59 when I was born, and my grandmother was my caretaker, since my mother became ill when I was a toddler. The summer I was 16, I was hired to live and work with ten residents at the Swiss Home for the Aged in Mount Kisco.” Cleaning rooms and assisting with meal preparation and service, Katharyn spent many hours engaged with the elderly. “Miss Grassett required meals served in her room. Ninety-three, she regaled me with stories of her days in France, attending balls, being given jewels as party favors.”
In 1975, at age 22, Katharyn began teaching writing and literature and speech at Tompkins Cortland Community College. At that time TC3 actively recruited “returning” students. “One of my first students was 58 years old, and we bonded as fellow poets. I missed generational differences when I moved on to teach at Ithaca College.”
Doctoral study in the performance of literature took her to Northwestern University in 1980. Her dissertation, “The Writer as Performer,” shines the light on how and why writers read their work, and why we go to listen to them read. In 2002 Katharyn was selected as Tompkins County’s first Poet Laureate. “I never could act, but I love to bring to life the written word in solo performance. I have an ability to connect with audiences, of all ages, in my poetry and my dance.”
Along with words, belly dancing became part of her life in 1979. Her appreciation of the sensual music and movement was instantaneous, and her love for this art has deepened over the decades. As Zajal she performs with the troupe Mirage, and as Zajal the Sugarplum Fairy she offers StoryDance for children.
Residents at Kendal of Ithaca, the retirement community where Mirage holds practices on Monday evenings and offers shows in the auditorium, smile when they hear belly dancers pass through the halls in their exotic garb of tinkling coins and flowing veils.
Visitors to Longview at Ithaca, another senior residence, near Katharyn’s Ithaca College office on South Hill, may be surprised to see Zajal’s elderly participants in wheelchairs, adorned with sparkling scarves draped around their bodies or swung in their hands as rhythmic music plays. Swaying bodies, tapping feet, delighted laughter, and keen attention enliven every Thursday morning. “Over the years, I have had close connections with residents at Longview, Kendal, Cayuga Ridge, and Oak Hill. Belly dancing is a joyous expressive way to exercise together, and the dancing brings music to life.”
Recently, when Mirage shared their winter holidays celebration at Longview,the enthusiastic crowd of residents were surprised to learn that the five dancers in the troupe range in age from 28-year-old Natalya Cowilich to 81-year-old Jackie Ferretti (with her special solo as Frosty the Snowman, in a white fake fur belly dance costume she created) to the Roches’ version of the song). Carol Openshaw, Zajal’s first teacher and the creator of Mirage in 1981, traveled from her home to be in the audience, celebrating the troupe’s show and filming it to share with others.
“Dance and poetry keep me vital and connected to the world,” Katharyn/Zajal asserts. “I’m an elder myself now, and I feel and believe that what I offer to others—whatever age—is not only personal but political. Embracing the power of music and words gives people an inner power, the encouragement to keep on living. There’s almost a kind of magic to it.”
