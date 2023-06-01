In my neighborhood Colter Nemecek is known as the Animal Rescuer. Between his work in Animal Control and his regular job as Facilities Manager at our SPCA, when we hug our formerly homeless cats and dogs, we think of Colter’s rescues.
Colter: “Although the shelter is a safe environment, it is not the best for raising babies. Foster families help the SPCA save thousands of animals every year. Dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens in need of temporary loving homes need you.”
“Fostering a pet in need is great for individuals or families. The animals at the SPCA need someone who is willing to offer their home to shelter animals in need. Foster care ranges from a few days to a few weeks and has an enormous impact on the health and well-being of animals prior to adoption.”
Colter practically grew up at the SPCA, since his mother, Mary Kelly, worked there as Shelter Manager for several years . Over the many years Colter hung out in the Shelter before graduating and taking a full-time job there in March 2007, he has observed a ritual every Spring: Newborn, defenseless kittens are dropped off in bundles—sometimes 30 cats and kittens arrive in one day. He explains that the visionary work of the Shelter Outreach Services and Maddie’s Shelter Medicine program has reduced the overpopulation of feral cats. But for each little critter that arrives safely at the SPCA, medical care, a safe place to stay, and bottle feeding for the newborns are the lifeline.
So, anyone who is willing to tend to a newly born kitten for a day or a few days or more, please contact the SPCA and sign on for a good deed and lots of fun. Foster parenting for kittens is invaluable for the SPCA and the kittens.
For those who cannot fit caring for kittens into their busy lives, but wish they could, the SPCA has some generous donors willing to match contributions large and small. And that funding will support all the critters who dwell within the SPCA.
And if you can’t squeeze kitty care or a check out your life these days, Colter lists what else we can drop off: Bleach, canned cat and kitten food, paper towels.
Dog Walkers are always in demand, and anyone interested can get the details from spcaonline.com under the Volunteering tab. Nothing pushes aside our worries like romping around in the fields with a lively dog. Just watching the happy pairs of human+ dog, and hearing the sounds of good times, is therapeutic.
We older animal lovers, are also in demand! Cats and Dogs who live at the SPCA all crave a Person of Their Own. A really fun role to play—We get to pick a Special Someone residing in the Shelter, and visit when we can. No big commitment, but the ticket to a good time for you and your chosen one. Hanging out with our bestie can be the highlight of an otherwise blah or even sad day. And the joy you will bring to your buddy will remind you how good friendship can be. No dress code or set schedule either.
When Colter is not soliciting support for the critters, what is he focusing on these days?
Colter: “Facilities has two big projects coming up. Our outdated Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning system has to be replaced. We hope to install an HVAC system with 100% fresh air, to minimize cross-contamination and provide the healthiest environment for our animals and the people who care for them. Climate Control Technology is working with us to make this happen, but the tab projected to be $120,000.” It is estimated that the new system will save us roughly 2/3 thirds of our current gas bill, and eliminate the need for supplemental space heaters during the coldest of months.”
“In 2004 2 geothermal heat pumps to heat and cool the shelter were installed in the Roy and Dorothy Park Adoption Center. In the almost 20 years we have relied on them, the once cutting-edge technology has greatly improved. Five years ago, we replaced one of the heat pumps, but now we must replace the second pump. Even though we save a substantial amount by utilizing this deep earth source for heated and cooled air, we must raise $46,000 for the replacement pump.”
“And to complete our sustainable system, we are up to about 10 years’ worth of solar electricity, thanks to the 128 panels Renovus installed for us. Dakota Potenza has been our Renovus Solar contact throughout, and we are pleased that the sunlight has provided non-polluting, inexpensive energy for our SPCA.”
So, what does a chap like Colter Nemecek do when his day of work is over? He heads home where he can tend to and enjoy the company of Layla, the Boxer, and Chalie his Chihuahua, whom Colter rescued in New Orleans, when Charlie, near death, was wandering dazed post-floods from Hurricane Ike. An unusual souvenir, Charlie is close to 20, and lives for the moment Colter comes home.
So good night, Layla, and Charlie. Enjoy your time with Colter.
For more information about how you can adopt a pet, become a foster parent to kittens, contribute to the facility work where these dear critters live, or join up to walk or visit pets who live at our SPCA, contact: 607-257-1822 or find all the information on spcaonline.com.
P.S. Colter: “We are in desperate need of Licensed Veterinarian Technician (LVT), and folks should contact Karen Nieves at medical@spcaonline.com, as we are short staffed for this very busy time of year!”
