Lucia Sciore loved music all her life and in 1990 she became a dancer at age 40.
“Enjoying the Ithaca Festival, I watched Maurice Haltom’s African Dance group performing. I was drawn by the music, the rhythm, the drumming and I signed up for dance classes right away.”
“Two or three times a week I attended Maurice’s classes. First, we met in the “Taj” on State Street, moving next to the City Health Club. I loved the way Maurice taught the classes. In addition to African Dance, I took Qi Gong classes whenever I could. Over time, I also studied and danced at the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, NY, and anywhere I travelled.”
“As time went on, I realized as much as I loved dancing, the heavy pounding beat and steps of African Dance were causing knee pain.”
“When I watched Katharyn Machal Howd’s Mirage belly dance group perform, I was ready to broaden my horizons. I took Zajal’s (Katharyn’s dance persona) Egyptian style belly dance classes at Community School of Music and Art, as well as Tessa’s tribal style belly dancing in the Fingerlakes Health Club. Alicia, another belly dancer, along with Tessa, hosted Dance Events at the old Lot 10. Now I go once a week to Mirage sessions at the Foundation of Light.”
“Over the years I’ve performed with belly dancers in many Ithaca Festival Parades and performances, also at the Library, at Longview, and at nursing homes in the area. This June we performed at the delightful, rural, laid-back Faerie Festival, east of Binghamton. I enjoyed all the classes, festival and performances and I learned something from everyone I encountered.”
“Good dance teachers push us to work harder. Even non-dancers can be taught to listen to the music and learn the rhythms for dance. In 2015 I toured Cuba with a Cornell travel group and danced with a Cuban dance partner. We visited the famous Bueno Vista Social Club and watched the only living member of the original Club perform. Dance is truly a universal language.”
“Dancing and walking and exercising are part of my routine. When I was surviving the loss of my husband, I realized how crucial having a routine is. In retirement, I work three days a week at a job I love at the ReUse Center. The other four days of the week I meet friends for a walk or weightlifting or I walk alone.”
“Dance and exercise can be anything you want to do. Walking can be a kind of dance. Movement of all types is renewing,”
“When I look back and think about my family, my career, my life in Ithaca, I am very grateful to be able to enjoy this time in my life. I feel blessed after lots of struggles to have these opportunities. I’m glad to still be dancing and savoring my life now, just as it is.”
