Rod Howe was born with love for this area, with his ancestors settling here more than 200 years ago. Growing up, a hard-working extended family nurtured his attachment to and reverence for this landscape and its rich history. After college and work in the Boston area, Rod returned to this area with a partner in 1990, and soon thereafter added a son, as well as sheep, goats, rabbits, cats, and a dog to their home life.
Rod Howe’s work at Cornell was the perfect prelude to his municipal ventures. He focused on community and economic development and rural/regional development during his 25 years with Cornell Cooperative Extension. He had the pleasure of working with key state organizations tied to supporting counties, towns, and villages. As ambitious and fruitful as his Cornell stints were, they also aligned smoothly with his “retirement projects.”
As Director of our much-loved History Center in Tompkins County, Rod’s task was clear from the board: “Locate and negotiate a new site for the History Center, preferably on or near the Commons, with new partnership collaborations, and increased visibility and accessibility for the public.” And so he did. Rod shared, “I am extremely proud of my contribution in making the Tompkins Center for History and Culture a downtown resource and destination. I had the good fortune to work with many, many amazing people to make it happen.”
Due to major life events Rod made the decision to leave the History Center and run for Town Supervisor; he had been a Town Board member for a few years and had been in the role of Deputy Supervisor when Bill Goodman was the Supervisor, retired.
The Town Supervisor is an amalgam of being an elected board member and town manager. With responsibility for and supervision of the Town of Ithaca’s Departments, Rod meets regularly with Public Works, Engineering, Planning, Codes, Finance, Human Resources, Clerks, and Information Technology. Rod is currently in his fourth year as Supervisor.
As a voting member of the Ithaca Town Board, Rod serves as the chair of the board and joins his congenial fellow board members to make policy decisions, factoring in citizen input, information processed by the Board’s committees, and departments to guide the Town toward its vision to be a desirable place where any person can live, work, learn, and play, offering a vibrant mix of rural, suburban, and urban features, including treasured natural resources.
“We take seriously our stewardship of the land with its verdant parks, trails, and preserves. Some of our parks carry additional meaning and certainly that is the case with Tutelo Park. In a recent event at that park, we paused to highlight those layers of meaning from the perspective of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ' and Deyodi:ho:nǫˀ people.”
Readers are encouraged to go to the Town’s website, https://www.town.ithaca.ny.us/, to see a list of the Town’s parks. Under “Our Community” you will find a link to “Parks, Trails, Recreation and Open Spaces. Please explore these great amenities.”
When Rod is not chairing a Town Board meeting, or working with his department leadership team, there are a range of initiatives and projects that engage him. Current and ongoing Town initiatives include trail and preserve connections, Tompkins Green Energy Network, Inlet Valley economic development, historic preservation, solar development, Safe Streets for All, SouthWorks, South Hill’s Traditional Neighborhood Development, and of course, an ongoing focus on infrastructure.
The Town is unique as the “croissant” that surrounds the City and that connects to many of the other county’s towns and villages. Rod shared that he is keen to help ensure that the Town provides responsive services, is fiscally responsible, protects and preserves its open spaces and water resources, implements sustainable initiatives, and pursues beneficial intermunicipal services (all in the Town’s mission statement). “With outstanding board and staff, and a growing town population, I want the Town of Ithaca to be one of the best municipalities in New York State.”
