Liz Susmann’s parents, Anna and Herb Susmann, moved to Ithaca for Herb’s graduate program in Engineering at Cornell before Liz was born. Growing up in West Danby and then Brooktondale, Liz was raised in a close family with loving role models. Many of us admired and enjoyed Anna and Herb’s greenhouse business. Young adults incarcerated in maximum secure facilities became enthusiastic gardeners with Mrs. Susmann as their leader. Herb, formerly an electrical engineer for Vector Magnetics, is also known among birders through his work with Lang Elliot on audibility of bird song.
Growing up, Liz enjoyed singing with the Ithaca Children’s Choir, participating in 4-H programs, connecting with friends through Ithaca’s vibrant homeschooling community, and attending and graduating from the Lehman Alternative Community School. After completing her Bachelor’s in elementary and special education at Messiah College, Liz returned to Ithaca and worked as a substitute teacher. When she was introduced to the world of adult English as a Second Language (ESL), she knew this was her niche. Discovering the field of ESL led Liz to obtain her master’s degree from SUNY Cortland in 2014. In 2019, she and seven other colleagues founded Open Doors English (ODE), an ESL school serving adults in Tompkins County and beyond.
Now entering its third year, Open Doors English has survived and thrived despite the challenges of the pandemic. This year, like last year, more than 200 adult students have savored their time in ODE classes, finding community and connections that help overcome the isolation of the pandemic and other challenges many immigrants face.
William, from Colombia, said: “I’m really happy because here [at ODE] I know different people from different countries with different cultures, and all of them have taught me valuable lessons.”
Wei-Wei, from China: “I love ODE because the teachers see the students’ hearts. My English is small, and sometimes I can’t say what I want. But the teachers feel their students’ hearts.”
Kate, from Ukraine: “I will never be tired of saying that ODE is not just a school or ESL program. You're a miracle in the lives of people who come to the U.S. You know how to make people smile and feel happy in a new country despite all the difficulties we have.”
As businesses throughout the U.S. struggle to fill job positions for farm workers, CNA aides in nursing homes and construction workers, we realize how our essential needs are enhanced by families coming to America. Our newly-arrived community members need language skills as they find their way in a new culture. ODE student Jose T. told Liz, “Each dollar, each gift to ODE doesn’t just improve a student’s life, but also the student’s family, and then the community. Since I improved my English, I could get a new job and go to the job interview alone. I could talk to the boss to be sure I could still take my English classes…” Liz adds that Jose’s son, still in Guatemala, has also been able to join ODE classes remotely.
When the pandemic hit, ODE had to pause in-person classes and present their classes online. ODE’s staff quickly recognized the need for technology assistance for students — a need far greater than ODE’s stretched financial resources could handle. Through the generosity of the Park Foundation and another not-for-profit, ODE was able to purchase six Wi-Fi hotspots to provide mobile internet and 20 laptops, helping ODE students attend classes virtually.
“Some students had little or no access to technology for continuing ODE classes. Those without computers attended class on their tablets or over their phones. One out-of-town farmworker stayed late after work to use an office computer to ‘attend’ his evening class. When we were able to loan him a mobile hotspot and lend him a computer, this student could head home after work, help with childcare, eat with his family, and then join in the ODE evening class from home. Having access to convenient, reliable technology made all the difference!”
A silver lining during the pandemic was ODE’s launch of their Conversation Partner Program. Community members are paired with ODE students, building friendships through conversation. “Conversation partners communicate regularly by Zoom, email, phone, or even text messages. It’s been a really important way for our students to connect with the Ithaca community during a time of increased isolation.”
As we reflect on the challenges our new community members face, we note that ODE’s staff overcoming language barriers is essential, so that new members can become comfortable in their new home and eventually fill much needed jobs in our community.
For those of us who want to learn more about ODE, Liz invites us all to a take-out style community dinner on Oct. 16 at the First Presbyterian Church of Ithaca (315 N. Cayuga St.)
"The dinner will feature recipes from across the globe--a real treat for the tastebuds!"
For more information about the dinner and/or ways we can assist ODE, email Liz at esusmann.ode@gmail.com or visit ODE’s website: opendoorsenglish.org
