Linda’s father and mother met in Beloit, Wisconsin, and she is the youngest of four children. When her father completed law school, this former United Press International “stringer,” took a job in Guam and began his practice of law. Linda’s mother, of Japanese ancestry, has family in Hawaii, so the six-member family made the 8-hour flight from Guam to Hawaii for visits and extended stays. Linda attended 7 schools in Michigan, Guam, completing high school in Hawaii.
“Growing up we savored the different countries and cultures we visited or dwelled in. Wherever we lived our parents valued health habits. I remember our mother exercising to Jane Fonda videos when we were kids, and I usually joined in. Mom was also my first yoga student when I was about 11—she would let me lead her in sunrise yoga in our living room at 5:30 a.m. We had lots of beach time as a family. We biked and swam, and sailed small boats in Apra Harbor, at the Mariana Yacht Club, a very unpretentious shack on the shores within the harbor in Guam. My father, now 88, still does ten-mile bike rides every week in that neighborhood.”
After Linda obtained a BFA degree in dance at the University of Hawaii, she returned to Guam. To earn an income while pursuing dance and personal training, Linda studied and became licensed in real estate. “As much as I loved my family in Guam and in Hawaii, there were few professional dance opportunities at the time I graduated. I felt it was time for a big change, so after much soul-searching, I moved to NYC, not sure what to expect, and not knowing anyone there.”
Santos worked for 10 years at Equinox at NYC, a fitness club that quickly grew quite popular in the city. During that decade, she said, she savored “dance, music, art, museuming in Manhattan and the boroughs,” right up until 9/11 occurred and she became nervous about big city life. ”
“I came for a fitness conference in Binghamton and visited Ithaca. I basically fell in love with the place and in 2004 I bought a house on South Hill, planning to make Ithaca my home base eventually. With the help of a good property manager, this home was rented until I was ready to make the leap… After 10 years in NYC I packed my belongings and moved to Ithaca.”
Santos drove a school bus while she was exploring jump-starting a career as a real estate agent before she eventually latched on with Warren Real Estate.
“Working with Warren Real Estate has been amazing. And in 2015, I finally found both land that I fell in love with a great little pony from Newark Valley. With all of this coming into focus, I started to feel this might become a permanent home someday. I needed time to figure out how to knit all of these elements together.”
A few years back while working in Homer, Linda noticed a particularly striking home—what appeared to be a renovated barn with a beautiful facade. As she travelled the area helping families find their desired home, she continued to think of this home that had inspired her.
By May of 2017, Linda and her husband Bruce Deiseroth (VP of Sales & Marketing, at Vergason Technology) started planning their new home, and in 2019, the construction commenced. Architect Cheryl Thompson and builder Israel Stoltzfus’ creation is exactly what Linda envisioned. As the design and construction unfolded Linda and Bruce’s new neighbors have been welcoming.
“I moved into and out of homes and schools frequently in my early years with my family, and also when I was on my own. We love our new home and will be thrilled to have Parker living on-site. And by Spring, we will be harvesting fruit we planted in the garden.”•
