ITHACA, NY -- Leslie Appel knew before she even started kindergarten that she wanted to be an animal doctor. Growing up in Scarsdale, New York, other kids considered where they would apply to college. Even if her parents didn’t quite “get it” about vet school, they were really supportive of Leslie’s dream. Leslie applied to Cornell. Once on her chosen path, she was focused on learning everything she could so she could attend the best vet school to become the best veterinarian she could be.
“As soon as I arrived in Ithaca, I fell in love with this area, this community,” she said. “I loved my time at Cornell and knew that I wanted to stay in Ithaca for my life and work.” After undergraduate graduation, Leslie fulfilled her lifetime dream, graduating from Cornell’s renowned College of Veterinary Medicine in 1994.
After a small animal internship at University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, followed by a surgery residency at the Animal Medical Center in New York City, the attachment to Cornell was still strong. Observers noted that it is more competitive to get into vet school than it is to get into medical school or law school. And to join the faculty of Cornell’s vet school was an honor. Leslie returned to Cornell, thrilled to serve at Cornell, as she began something new, something desperately needed…which years later would be known as HVHQSN. (Read on…)
Leslie taught sterilization surgery to the vet students, partnering with nearby animal shelters. “In the early 2000s, I was becoming more aware of the exorbitant overpopulation of homeless companion animals. Local dairy barns might have 60 cats seeking food and shelter. The starvation, suffering, illness was immense.” As her students spayed and neutered more animals, they gained skills, the future animal population was reduced and everyone involved began to think about HVHQSN (although Leslie didn’t coin this until 2008).
In 2001, Leslie provided volunteer vet services at a rabies clinic in Schuyler County. “Of the 264 animals that were vaccinated, two-thirds of the animals, 184 cats and dogs, were not neutered. This was my ‘wake up’ moment.”
Leslie and a few colleagues and students at Cornell held a week-long spay/neuter clinic with the Humane Society of Schuyler County, and examined, spayed and neutered 222 animals. “In those days it was a stretch to get movers and shakers to think about animal overpopulation. Shelter medicine was a new and emerging field. For me, this clinic was the beginning of my development of Shelter Outreach Services (SOS).”
By 2003, Leslie’s path was clear. She launched Shelter Outreach Services (SOS), and with one vet tech they performed 20 surgeries a day, five days a week…Leslie’s group observed that everyone won — the animals, the caretakers, the veterinarians (healthy animals once adopted would be taken for care to private veterinarians).
Before long, all the local humane societies, SPCAs and animal welfare agencies were partners. (SOS has 11 partner organizations: Central New York Spay Neuter Assistance Program (CNY SNAP) in Cortland, The SPCA of Tompkins County, the Humane Society of Schuyler County, Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, Broome County Humane Society, Paradise Garden Animal Haven in Steuben County, The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York in Cayuga County, the Beverly Animal Shelter in Seneca County, Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA in Tioga County, Cortland Community SPCA and CNY Cat Coalition.
“All our partners in our SOS network are happy to help animals from even further away, from other surrounding counties as well. One of the most important things about SOS is our partnerships with local animal welfare organizations. Our partnerships really allow SOS to reach the animals in need and keep our clinics going.”
“These days, every day, seven days a week (except a few holidays) [vets] and [vet techs] bring a MASH-style mobile clinic to one of their many partners.
“Within our 30 clinics, 25–35 animals are examined, vaccinated, spayed or neutered in a day. We provide High Quality High Volume Spay Neuter (HQHVSN) to shelter dogs and cats, barn cats, feral, stray animals, dogs and cats whose owners need financial support, and animals from rescue groups in the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier, Central New York and beyond.
“SOS partners with local humane organizations to hold our HQHVSN clinics. SOS expanded in 2018, and today, SOS is on the road holding 40 clinics per month, every day of the week (only off for major holidays) with two clinics at different sites on some days.”
Over time, others began thinking about the need for HQHVSN, and the term began showing up across the country.As time went on, shelter medicine, including HQHVSN, became a recognized field of veterinary medicine.
“We were a small, isolated program which brought our SOS Mash-style HQHVSN to our partners. Over the past 18 years, wehave spay-neutered 170,000 cats and dogs. We have also helped other communities set up MASH-style HQHVSN companies so that all animals have access to care.
“For me, I love and appreciate having animals in my life. Animals teach us about unconditional love and respect and bring us joy beyond words. I chose to become a veterinarian because animals were so important to me from an early age. I am so thankful that through SOS, I am lucky enough to help animals in need on a daily basis.”
This past year during the pandemic, national animal welfare organizations (such as the ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society, Humane Society of the United States and Maddie’s Fund) came together to provide special funding for HQHVSN in each state, recognizing that as people’s finances weakened, access to care of animals also diminished. When the New York state funds were awarded, SOS was the sole recipient. SOS dispersed the funds between all of the partner organizations to help continue our important work.
The little girl in Scarsdale had no idea when she dreamed of becoming an animal doctor that her team of 34 staff would someday travel throughout the backroads of the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier, Central New York and beyond bringing access to care and HQHVSN to SPCAs, CNY SNAP in Cortland, and Humane Societies in Schuyler, Chemung and Broome Counties.
“If you or anyone you know is in need of SOS’s services, please contact your local shelter. Sterilization and vaccination through SOS not only make the individual animals healthier, but also greatly reduces the companion animal overpopulation problem. The mission of SOS is to end companion animal overpopulation. We want to put ourselves out of business! Nothing would make us happier, to ensure that there was a loving home for each and every dog and cat.”
