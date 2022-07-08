Growing up in Puerto Rico and Astoria Queens, whenever family gathered, there was always delicious Puerto Rican food and pulsating, salsa music. “Every Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, birthday celebration our family danced to Salsa, Merengue, Cha cha music. These were the rhythms I grew up with.” It was in high school that Jorge, started learning bass and percussion on his own.
Jorge came to Ithaca to study Physical Education at Ithaca College, but he eventually switched his major to Sociology. He found his niche working with outstanding faculty and role models like local hero Jules Burgevin. When not studying, Jorge worked at a liquor & wine store, which he managed full-time for 3 years. That’s where he learned a lot about fine wines, the NYS wine industry, and wine pairing with gourmet foods.
Jorge then worked at Somadhara Natural Foods Bakery for 3 years, where he learned about healthy foods and the local farmers and producers. He also spent 3 years teaching video production to community members at Cable 13’s Community Access Studio.
At that point Jorge was ready to share his social work skills, becoming an integral part of the civic community. Jorge devoted twelve years working with teens at the Learning Web “Learning by Doing” as they grew into adulthood. He arranged apprenticeships and career exploration tours for teens, which provided hands-on experiences.
At the Community Dispute Resolution Center Jorge was a mediator and mediation trainer with students in middle school and high school. One by one, as a student learns how to mediate disputes and resolve problems peacefully, the community fabric was strengthened.
Three years ago, Jorge came with his many community connections to the Finger Lakes Independence Center on Fifth Street in Ithaca. Anyone who has been searching for a shower chair, wheelchair, gait belt for a disabled loved one or client, knows FLIC’s Loan Closet. A call to Jorge, and he can tell you where one can locate just the right walker, scooter, wheelchair or rollator. If your family member no longer needs an electric hospital bed, FLIC may know who does need it. Jorge: “I love working at FLIC. Over and over, I meet people who are relieved, happy, grateful to find the equipment, tool, advice they need at FLIC. It’s great to work with people who leave happier than when they arrived.”
Space available, FLIC hosts a range of items they also loan out through the 30 day “Try It Room”, like specialized pill holders, transfer boards, magnifiers, phone accessories for the blind or for the hard of hearing, sit to stand cushion assists, to name a few of the exotic sounding, essential equipment about which Jorge and colleagues can advise.
But the main focus of Jorge’s work at FLIC is his service as an Employment Advocate for the Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program, administered by the American Dream Employment Network (ADEN). “People between the ages of 16-64 who receive Social Security’s SSDI (Disability Income) or SSI (Supplemental Security Income) due to a disability, can work with me to explore opportunities for employment. Together we can achieve employment that will provide more income than received from a monthly disability benefit…We can together consider the world of work, create a current resume and cover letter for jobs we find through our job search.”
Currently, many employers are seeking applicants eager to work. “With the ADEN incentives, disabled workers can enhance their income and statistically, disabled workers have the highest job retention rates, attributable to their earning incentives and eagerness to play an important role in their community.
Across the country people attend an ADEN workshop via zoom and then begin working with an ADEN Employment Advocate, like Jorge.
Jorge also gets Ticket To Work referrals from Social Security, DSS, the Mental Health Association and many other agencies.
Jorge invites community members to contact him and learn about Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program. Jorge Cuevas <jorge@fliconline.org>.
As Jorge ends another good day at FLIC, he heads off for another good evening spent playing percussion with various local & regional bands, which he will tell us more about in his next column. Stay tuned for Jorge’s insider’s tour of his favorite musical gigs in great music venues in this region.
