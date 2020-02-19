It was officially a “convenience store”-- it said so on the sign-- but to me John’s Convenience Store was my local bodega, in the warmest and most welcoming sense of the word.
I say “was” because John’s is closing after 27 years in Ithaca’s Southside neighborhood, first at W. Clinton and Corn Streets, then on W. State Street near Plain.
I’ve been a neighbor and customer of the business almost since it began. Last week I stopped in and saw half-empty shelves. I turned to look at John and his wife Simona behind the counter. They stood there with soft smiles.
“Hey, are you - “ I said.
“We tried to call you at the newspaper, dear,” Simona said. (I was sometimes “Steve” but more frequently “dear” to Simona.)
“It’s been 27 years,” John said. “That’s a long time.”
It is indeed, especially for a true mom and pop business. They had help from their sons, but for the most part it was John and Simona, only and ever, throughout the day each day.
John’s was a family business that helped make a family of the neighborhood. People might be too busy or preoccupied to talk on the street, but in John’s you could do some shopping in a neighborhood place and get to know people you recognized from around and about.
At John’s I found out who the baseball fans were in the neighborhood, and who rooted for the Mets (me) and who followed the Yankees (everyone else). On one of my last visits I discovered that a guy from up the block can do very spirited sound effects corresponding to his success or failure at scratch-offs. Like everyone else at John’s, I followed the custom of stepping away from the counter for people in a hurry when in protracted conversation or being entertained.
A store like John’s is a bastion of character and backbone of independence in business. Chain stores have seemingly anonymous, interchangeable employees in company vests. They require a state-issued ID from anyone attempting to buy beer. Some have taken to scanning them.
John didn’t ID people when common sense told him not to. He ran his business as he pleased. As stores like John’s vanish, so do certain strengths and freedoms.
The first time I spoke at any length with John was at his first location, circa 1997. A couple of friends and I were running a project selling organic produce one day a week out of a house someone was operating as a church on Plain and Center Streets. We were selling at just about cost in what was essentially a do-gooder effort for the community.
One week something went wrong-- I forget exactly what-- and we had ten cases of inventory we could sell, but not until the following day. The problem was it needed refrigeration, which we didn’t have.
I asked my partners, “What about that place John’s? He’s got a big walk-in cooler. Anybody know the guy?”
Nobody did. “Well, we’re about to know him,” I said, and walked over there, two blocks away.
I might have been in there once or twice before, but was essentially a stranger. I introduced myself and told John the story of this project and this produce.
John listened with benign but guarded bearing, as is called for in his profession when meeting a possible nut off the street.
Finally he asked what this had to do with him, or words to that effect, and I Iaid it on him: Let us borrow some cooler space for a day. We’ll pay you.
“How much space are we talking?” he asked.
“Like three by four feet,” I said. “Ten cases of produce in two stacks of five.”
“When?”
“Right now.”
“When will you move it out?”
“This time tomorrow.”
He paused, expressionless. Then he said, “Bring it in.”
“Great,” I said. “What do I owe you?”
He didn’t say anything, just waved his hand.
Where else could I have gone that day? Where could one go today?
John was primarily a businessman, but while he never played it up, he and Simona essentially ran a place for the people. We’ve been lucky to have them all this time, blessed by their hard work and friendship. John and Simona, dears, you will be missed.
