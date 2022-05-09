ITHACA, NY -- Growing up in Vestal, New York, Joseph Talbut played a lot of sports. Sure, he played with his two brothers and friends in the woods, but he was in high school before he fell in love with hiking and the outdoors.
For 12 years after college Joe worked with the town of Vestal’s Parks Department, until he applied to become the deputy manager of parks in the town of Ithaca, for which fortunately, he was selected in May 2018. “It was a smooth transition,” Talbut said. “Vestal had good trails and parks and the town of Ithaca has so much to offer.”
When much loved Rich Schoch retired as parks maintenance manager, Joe stepped into his position.
We note that trail, park, and open space enthusiasts report terrific interactions with Joe Talbut.
Joe responds: “The town of Ithaca’s staff is outstanding and Rich Schoch and people who came before me, and the many diverse volunteers who maintain green space and cemeteries. Everyone on the staff and everyone who has stepped up to the plate to volunteer as caretakers for the public land makes our green space program good… Parks and Open Space is one of three divisions in the town of Ithaca’s Department of Public Works. There is also a Highway Department and a Water and Sewer division. There’s lots of cross-training, so we can help each other out. We all pitch in with snow removal and when Parks needs something, we can turn to other departments for their expertise and support.”
“The town of Ithaca has 11 Parks (with playgrounds), 80+ acres of park land, plus East Hill Recreation Way and South Hill Recreation Way,” Joe said. “We have land preserves (over 200 acres) which we manage with the Finger Lakes Land Trust so that our land will be forever preserved as a natural area that everyone can enjoy. We have outstanding volunteers who take care of our cemeteries while communing with loved ones, and volunteers who offer their time to care for and present programming in our parks and playgrounds.”
“During Covid we were limited when hiring seasonal staff. But we managed then to hire some high schoolers through the Ithaca Youth Bureau, and we hired a few college students,” Joe added. “Now we will be posting seasonal jobs, and we are looking forward to working with new crews in our parks this summer.”
But Joe and his crew don't just maintain the natural areas in the town of Ithaca, they also improve them.
“We have also been continuing Rich Schoch’s Invasive Species Removal project, replacing invasives with native plants,” Joe said. “Knowledgeable and energetic volunteers are involved with that undertaking on our trails too.”
Joe said the town also tries to encourage the preservation of green space through its zoning regulations.
“Another important initiative has laid the foundation for creation of additional permanent public green space in the town of Ithaca. When subdivisions apply for approval, there is a zoning provision to consider a set aside by the developer for up to 10% of the project land,” Joe said. “Even though not all of the land contributed can be turned into a park or a trail, the value of open green space, which is accessible to all, is invaluable to us, to the wildlife and to the environment.”
Joe ends by describing what he likes best about the Ithaca area: “My family is everything to me. My parents are in Vestal and at home my wife Tiffany and I have a 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, a 6-year-old son, Henry, and Michael is 3. Almost every weekend we are out hiking and exploring and enjoying being together in the outdoors.”
(1) comment
Thanks so much, Marjorie, for a reminder of what's so marvelous about living in Ithaca. During COVID the beautifully maintained parks and cemeteries are saving those of us who love long walks and prize the natural beauty of the area. We need to be teaching all of our children how to enjoy nature from an early age. It could help rescue young people from depression as individuals, and might rescue the planet as well.
