Any day we, as earth’s residents, figure out ways to turn back the dial on our energy use is a good day, according to Jim Holahan. We learn how to ride buses, bikes, scooters instead of cars, how to dry our clothes on the line outside or the line near our furnace. We start saving up to replace our water heater with one that will suck in heat from surrounding air and somehow transfer that into the hot water tank. We buy into community solar to power our homes.
When Jim is in town for work, he heads to his compact office at Taitem Engineering. A great place to work—with supportive colleagues who share common goals: These days, folks at Taitem Engineering are busy with local and regional projects at Upstate Medical University, Binghamton Zoo, Lansing Central School District, Ithaca Community Childcare, and the new GreenStar building.
Jim’s last Taitem gig took him winding along Fall Creek to Gutchess Lumber in Cortland. GL’s goal is to produce hardwood lumber for their customers. However, they suspected there were ways to save energy and they hoped to save 7.5 percent on their energy use for the year.
Jim’s background includes commercial and industrial energy audits, solar energy, with familiarity re combined heat and power technology, which was well suited for Gutchess Lumber. GL uses all parts of harvested trees: They burn their sawdust to produce steam, which fuels the kiln, which dries the lumber. Scraps are turned into pallets, and ground into mulch.
Jim said “Gutchess uses every bit of every tree.” But were there more ways to save energy and thereby save money? What about the steam going up and out the chimney of the boiler? What if they added a turbine to recapture that steam? That would be a Combined Heat and Power contraption and Jim is fond of those.
Through NYSERDA (a state agency working to conserve energy) Jim served at GL as “On Site Energy Manager,” working along with the in-house team. NYSERDA paid 75 percent of Jim’s salary and Gutchess paid the rest. As Energy Manager, Jim spent 12 months onsite at Gutchess, so he knows the plant and he knows the team. He then spent three additional months completing his Gutchess Lumber Case Study and Roadmap. The Roadmap showed how Jim and GL got from Point A to Point B, useful for other industrial sites dialing back their energy use.
What did Jim and GL decide to do to achieve that goal? While at Gutchess, Jim often problem solved with the Plant Engineer: settling on the best options throughout their partnership.
“Why are the lights on when it’s daylight?”
“How can we retrofit that conveyor, so it doesn’t run when not needed?”
A facility energy audit determined opportunities for energy savings. However, getting staff and employees onboard is a crucial part of the solution. Having an outsider become, over time, an insider helped.
By the time Jim’s contract was up he and the Plant Engineer had also converted all the standard lighting to LEDs, while utilizing National Grid incentives to make the cost of new bulbs affordable. Not bad for a one-year hitch.
Not every recommendation has been completed so far. Eventually, according to the Audit and Plan, up to 22 percent energy use can be reduced, or approximately 2.4 million kWh of energy, equating to about $210,000 a year.
When Jim’s assignment was completed GL reaped a 10 percent overall energy savings! The GL Plant Engineer said: “I believe progressive companies will employ energy managers as a key component to controlling costs.”
Where else do Taitem Energy Managers share their expertise? Recently GAP-Old Navy applied to NYSERDA for incentives. A technical review was required for their 1.5 million sq. ft. warehouse in Fishkill, NY. Even though Jim didn’t come home with a new Gap-Old Navy wardrobe, he did feel great that all of the lighting in the entire huge warehouse was swapped out for energy-efficient fixtures following his Audit there. Jim and Gap calculated that they will save about $300,000 annually, by this change alone.
Growing up in Bergen County, New Jersey, Jim felt comfortable using the tools his father, a carpenter, used at work and at home. Later, when Jim was working as a “super” for eight NYC apartment buildings on the lower East Side, Jim had no idea he would one day live in Danby, NY and work with industrial clients to save energy and save money.
But now that Jim is an old-timer here in Tompkins County, he sees a lot of overlap in these chapters in his life. Jim’s Taitem job has taken him all over the state and Jim feels great satisfaction that he can help people protect the environment and save resources and money. Chalk up another good day.
