While attending Ithaca College Casey Verderosa fell in love with Ithaca. After graduation in 2007, she pledged she would someday return. In 2016 Casey and husband Dan returned to Ithaca. Dan works with Tata-Cornell Institute, which focuses on agriculture and nutrition issues in India, and Casey is the Executive Director of Ithaca Welcomes Refugees.
“During the previous Administration, I kept reading about immigrant families fleeing violence and poverty and arriving in the U.S. Traumatized by leaving one’s home. Their accounts of their treacherous trips to safer countries were heartbreaking. Then, to read that traumatized children were being torn from their parents’ arms at the U.S. Border was unbearable. My heart went out to these families.”
From November 2021 until November 2022 IWR welcomed 33 people of all ages, most arriving from Afghanistan and Ukraine. Before our new neighbors arrive in Ithaca, IWR begins preparing: Once IWR learns how many people are arriving, their ages and needs, IWR volunteers begin to search for the most difficult part of relocation: housing. IWR volunteers
sign families up on long wait lists for affordable housing. Casey notes that some Ithacans have offered housing in their homes to incoming refugees, from three weeks to three months. Recently IWR began providing some funding for the security deposit and the first month’s rent on an as-needed basis. Sometimes IWR must also raise funding to subsidize the rent. Two local landlords and a realtor assist IWR in locating all possible open housing. Once housing is in place, IWR works on acquiring furnishings to make the rental space a home.
Each new family is supported by an IWR volunteer group to welcome the new arrivals. “We work to settle in new arrivals of refugees and at-risk immigrants, and to help the families, once settled, to plan what they need to do to have a healthy life in Ithaca.”
Often IWR volunteers introduce new families to Catholic Charities staff members Sue Chaffe And Paige Rich, who are invaluable, linking families with public programs such as health insurance and legal expertise on immigration matters.
School-aged children are enrolled in schools, where they can often access outstanding English as Second Language (ESL) programs. Pre-school children are also accommodated, when parents are ready to take ESL classes or become employed or enrolled in job-training programs.
Global Roots Playschool, a program of Ithaca Welcomes Refugees, offers a warm, supportive daycare program for children 18 months old-kindergarten age. Global Roots Play
School is a short walk to Open Door English ESL classes, which many parents attend and love. (Liz Susmann: Opening Doors to English for our new neighbors, Ithaca Times, Sep 28, 2021.)
Parents are welcome to visit their children during Playschool. "One mother stayed with her child all day long, all year long, and that was fine. Sometimes parents speak a little English and can translate for their child. Currently, we have eight languages spoken in GRP—Turkish, Chinese, Uzbek, Persian, Spanish, Burmese, Tamil, and of course, English. We use Google Translate, photos, and acting to communicate.”
“We realize IWR parents and children have suffered great trauma, and we are as flexible as possible, so that all members of the family feel as supported and as comfortable as possible.”
Casey notes that the daycare program is so inviting and fun that many local families pay on a sliding scale for their children to be in this popular Playschool.”
Newly arrived families often need a few years of support, as they make the huge transition to a new life in a new country, far from their families left behind. Tompkins County Legislator Shawna Black has been instrumental linking IWR with our county’s Human Services Coalition. Local foundations have been generous to assist with other unmet needs.
While Casey and Dan Verderosa lovingly raise their children, they are grateful that they live in such an open, welcoming community. “We wanted to make a difference in the lives of people who were less fortunate than we are. And through our work with Ithaca Welcomes Refugees and Dan’s Tata Institute we can fulfill that goal.”
Those wishing to support local refugees may donate to IWR at ithacawelcomesrefugees.org/donate. To stay in the loop about IWR happenings, there is a link on the website to subscribe to IWR's newsletter. For questions about Ithaca Welcomes Refugees, please email ithacawelcomesrefugees@gmail.com.
