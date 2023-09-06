Al Davidoff grew up in Buffalo, in a mostly Polish and Italian, white “industrial suburb.” “It was working-class culturally, with few college-educated parents. Autoworkers and other laborers were moving into the middle-class through the working class.”
A lively, mischievous kid, Al read voraciously and was fascinated by political issues. Cornell was not too far from home and the Industrial and Labor Relations School was not too expensive, plus ILR students (in the state school part of Cornell) could take classes in the private part of Cornell as well. Al arrived in Ithaca in August 1976.
Before long Al was in the thick of troublemakers. “Students were frustrated and activated by the lack of Labor presence in the ILR offerings. “Let’s put the “L” back in ILR, we lobbied.” As he studied in class, Al was drawn into the fray. “Early on we participated in the boycott of racist and union-busting JP Stevens Textile, handing out leaflets in front of Woolworths. The other major struggle of our time was the anti-apartheid fight, specifically pressuring Cornell to divest from South Africa.”
Eventually, Al took a job as a custodian, cramming in his schoolwork around the job. “I found most of the workers were white, rural, with a socially conservative upbringing. But, as we began speaking about Cornell University’s exploitation of the lowest paid workers (disproportionately women and Blacks), we all became more open in our discussions about race and gender, equity. Many of the most effective organizers were Blacks and women—Catherine Valentino, who launched the organizing, and worker leaders like Pam Mackesey, Carol Lane, Al Butler and Dave (Oze) Richardson.”
As workers’ wages lost ground against inflation, they began to question many issues. “The more workers spoke amongst themselves, the more convinced they became that it was wrong for Cornell to pay poverty wages to the essential people who kept Cornell going, that kept Cornell beautiful…The longer the organizing drive went on for better wages, better terms through unionization, the closer the workers grew with each other. Feeling like family. Feeling comfortable, we were talking about everything, Sexual harassment, favoritism, and unchecked power. Our discussions, our realizations were compelling, sometimes profound, but also scary…What if we lost? Cornell had tremendous power over us and fought the union tooth and nail.”
Over time, as activism for better wages and conditions spread from one worker to the next, a camaraderie of the workers, and some student activists and faculty created a close-knit subculture, which proved resilient throughout the protracted struggle to organize Cornell. “To see people coming together, overcoming pressure and fear, supporting each other, was magic. I knew I had found where I wanted to be.”
In February 1981, just a few days before the union vote, the Ithaca Journal’s editorial read “VOTE, NO!” Al: “But workers had organized far and wide across campus and believed they were entitled to a fair deal. Hundreds of workplace conversations and home visits with other workers built trust and confidence.”
“On February 24, 1981, a majority of 1000 eligible Cornell workers voted YES to forming a new union, Local 2300 UAW. The union went on to bargain many contracts, engaging in creative strikes and rallies in the fight for livable wages and respect.”
Al remained engaged with the Labor Movement in Ithaca as Local 2300 President for 15 years after he arrived here from Buffalo. Local 2300 helped many other workers organize at places like the Ithaca Housing Authority and Tompkins County Public Library. Others met Al through the Labor Coalition, or as Campaign Manager for mayoral candidate Cornell Engineering professor Ben Nichols, a Democratic Socialist.
Al, Mayor Ben Nichols, and City Attorney Chuck Guttman are remembered as leading the coalition that convinced Cornell to be a more supportive financial contributor in this community, obtaining the first large financial commitment to balance Cornell’s tax-exempt property, which leaves the burden for municipal expenses (like fire and police protection, schools, road repair) on the taxpayers.
Al Davidoff’s book “Unionizing The Ivory Tower” via Cornell Press, is a great read. Honest, exciting, and important local history. The brotherhood and sisterhood of Labor with activism reflected in Al’s book is especially current, as we see how fragile and precarious democracy is, not only in America, but globally.
Al will revisit us later on to reflect more on his book and work around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.