(Back story from Beth Harrington, local do-gooder, member of the original planning group of the Ithaca Health Alliance, a visionary experiment, which changed our lives in this County:
Beth: “The Ithaca Health Alliance planning group was very eclectic, with representation from almost every type of medical and holistic provider. (This was my first true introduction to alternative medical approaches.) We often met in tiny cafes and businesses that I never knew existed. At the time the Clinic opened, we were one of only 3 free medical integrated clinics in the United States. This was a social justice venture that lasted and had a big impact.” (Beth Harrington remains on the board of IHA, now 18 years since the planning group started.)
Wikipedia: “In 1997, grass roots activists in Ithaca, New York organized by local innovator Paul Glover, began working with their community to address the issue of access to health care. Inspired by the examples of the Canadian national health care system as well as the collective approach to health care financing among the Amish, an idea dubbed the "Ithaca Health Fund" was born.”
“By 2004, the Ithaca Health Fund was a well-known local alternative to health insurance. Members primarily resided in Ithaca and Tompkins County, but the Fund had fairly wide representation across the state of New York. In 2005, New York insurance regulations forced IHA to end their membership program. The Ithaca Free Clinic was established in 2006 to address the loss of the program. IFC is open to the public, no membership is required to utilize Clinic services and all services are free. Today the IHA and its programs continue to operate with the same core mission and principles of its founders.”
Norbert McCloskey, executive director of the Ithaca Health Alliance (operator of the Ithaca Free Clinic) grew up in central Pennsylvania. The son of a teacher and nurse, Norbert came of age, married, and became a partner in a business in Bloomsburg, PA.
When Norbert’s business was sold in 2000 to a Fortune 500 Company, he and his wife Anneretired and began the life of nomadic grandparents, spending time savoring and caring for their 11 grandchildren in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New York.
In 2012 when daughter Sarah and son-in-law Jay both received promotions at Cornell. Sarah announced that she must begin travel in her new position, and a new baby was on the way! Norbert said, “We could come and help out for 6 months.” For the next 3 ½ years Norbert and Anne cared for their grandchildren in Ithaca. When it was time for their little Ithacans to go to preschool, the McCloskeys realized they were in love with Ithaca. “We had never lived in a place like Ithaca, where the community offered so much.”
In early 2016, former Tompkins County Administrator Scott Heyman suggested to Norbert that his experience as a former nonprofit executive made him a good candidate to become the first, full-time executive director for IHA. Now, over 7 years later, Norbert exclaims that the spirit behind the original plan to pool money and help each other, putting the needs of the membership first, is same spirit that drives the mission of the colorful project he leads.Since 2006, the Ithaca Free Clinic has surged ahead, even serving as a model option in the federal Affordable Care Act!
Norbert: “The Ithaca Free Clinic has successfully integrated western medicine with alternative, holistic therapies, so that we can support and treat the whole individual. When IFC first opened, it was one of only three medically integrated free clinics in the U.S., meaning that visitors are treated by both conventional and complementary healthcare professionals. A physician and a registered nurse are always on duty, with alternative providers onsite when available.”
“Several current providers are founding members of IFC. Dr. Robert J. Biermann, our longest serving medical provider, has regularly volunteered for 9 years. Volunteer Doctors, Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, Optometrists, Herbalists, Acupuncturists, Chiropractors examine, treat patients, and refer patients to these available modalities. Dentists, Psychologists, Doulas, Massage Therapists, and Medical Specialists provide services for free or at discount for Clinic patients. Many undergraduate and graduate students at Ithaca College and Cornell provide invaluable volunteer support.”
“Every day at the IFC is different. We manage a huge caseload with minimal bureaucracy, so that funding raised is utilized to support clients. Three full-time staff (including me) and one part-time staff juggle all the paperwork, scheduling, reception, coordination of appointments for 600-plus patients who visit each year.”
Last month the Ithaca Free Clinic hosted an All-Children’s Lions Club Vision Clinic, with special support from the amazing Ithaca Lions Club and member Dr. Ted Bryant, much loved Optometrist. Norbert added: “With support of the ESSILOR company, we can provide stylish, well-built eye wear at no cost…One family recently confided this was the first time their child had ever had a much-needed pair of glasses!”
Norbert: “Contributions to the Ithaca Free Clinic are essential for the IFC to continue providing medical and related services. When you contribute to the Ithaca Free Clinic, you become a partner, investing in your own community.”
So, Norbert McCloskey, who agreed to help with the grandchildren for 6 months in 2012, is now beginning his 8th year as IHA’s executive director. “It’s an incredible amount of work to provide essential care for uninsured and underinsured neighbors, in this rich country where so many people have no other available medical care. But success stories buoy us up. I love this Clinic and the people with whom I serve, and the clients we serve…We welcome anyone who comes into the Clinic. Patients tell us they feel respected, cared for and safe. Norbert adds: “The Clinic does not turn anyone away. Regardless of your circumstances, who you are or where you come from, if you have no health insurance, no problem! The Free Clinic is here to help!”
For more information about the Ithaca Free Clinic visit www.ithacahealth.org.
