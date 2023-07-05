Difficult to pinpoint when Joe Sammons, Director of our invaluable Hospicare program in Ithaca, New York realized his fate was to provide time, energy, and resources to improve the lives of others. After graduation from SUNY Albany, Joe joined NYPIRG where he focused on environmental and education reform issuesfor five years. “I learned the skills of community organizing and activism,” Sammons said, “which opened my mind and heart to what people can do together.”
Serving four years with New York Senator Catherine Abate, the first woman to serve as New York City Corrections Commissioner, Joe credits Senator Abate with introducing him to the pragmatic side of leading: “Senate Abate was a passionate advocate for social change,” Sammons said, “but she also made sure our initiatives were practical and could be implemented.”
After the Senator’s unsuccessful bid for Attorney General, Joe tested out the waters of the private sector, but eventually found his home in nonprofit organizations, getting his first role as an Executive Director with the Geiger-Gibson Community Health Center in Boston in 2003.
By that point in Joe’s trajectory he knew how to bring organizations together, to analyze and improve their funding stream, and was uniquely capable at supporting staff to provide their best efforts for the common good. While seasoned and successful CEOs are in great demand, Joe was ready by 2003 to narrow his focus to two essential services—health care, coupled with workforce and leadership development.
Geiger-Gibson Health Center served those facing the challenges of poverty and isolation with quality healthcare and social services, and in that first opportunity to take the helm, he learned some important lessons.
“As a new director, I made my share of mistakes,” Joe said, “but I learned that hope and positive energy is the most important ingredient to leadership. To staff on the front lines, it really matters.”
Noting the special unmet need for women without basic health care, Joe and his family, Mary Schiavone and son Julian relocated to Ithaca in 2008where Joe began his 7-year term as CEO of Planned Parenthood in the Southern Fingerlakes. Clearly, Joe is no stranger to raising large sums of money, to be stretched to cover even larger numbers of patients in need while protecting staff from unremitting threatening and hateful mail from those who would deprive female patients of essential care.
When essential workers seeking training at Challenge Workforce Solutions were struggling with serious financial difficulties, Joe became the Executive Director and led a turnaround of this beloved organization. “We had to be hopeful, but also pragmatic,” Joe said, “because the work of Challenge matters so much to the community.”
Joe also credited the quiet, enduring support of Challenge’s founders, the Sprole family, and of landlord Andy Sciarabba of South Hill Business Campus. Most importantly, Joe said, the perseverance of staff and clients was the key to rebuilding Challenge during Joe’s 5 years at that organization.
Hospicare’s creative, committed, strategic Board noted Joe’s lengthy history of leading not-for-profit organizations providing essential services to all, regardless of ability to pay. In February 2021, Joe started his current role as Executive Director, a time when Hospicare was struggling with leadership changes and COVID while maintaining compassionate, respectful end-of-life care.
“Coming to Hospicare has been incredible,” Joe said, “because we have an exceptional board of directors that gets stronger every year, and a staff who make sure every day of a person’s life matters.”
Like all healthcare organizations, Hospicare struggled with staffing challenges during and after COVID. But Hospicare was able to keep its most experienced staff, aggressively increasing wages and benefits and investing in the staff and grounds. The beautiful hospice residence on King Road – the first of its kind in New York – is full on most days, a testimony to the organization’s singular commitment to its mission. Medicare funds some, but not all, of this service, but fundraising, especially the renowned Women Swimmin’ event, makes up the difference.
“It is absolutely remarkable to stand on the shore of the lake and see hundreds of swimmers and boaters supporting our work,” Joe said. “We wouldn’t be able to provide the respectful, high-quality care to everyone we serve without it.”
Indeed, quality of care and generous community support have been the core of Hospicare’s staying power for many years. In fact, Hospicare is ranked among the best hospice providers in New York State – earning 10 out of 10 on quality measures, well above state and federal averages.
“We need our community today more than ever to keep this work going,” Joe said, “as one of our staff told me when I came here, there is something incredibly life-affirming about this work and keeping it available for others is very gratifying.”
