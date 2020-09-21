Christopher Barkley and his parents, Virginia Miller and Geoffrey Barkley, moved to Ithaca from Toronto, Canada in the early 1980s to join Christopher’s godparents, Carolyn and Bruce Barkley. While Christopher grew up, his parents worked in the community to promote healthy living, peace and well-being.
Many of us remember Ginny’s unique capabilities shared with child and teen clients in New York State’s first Office of the Law Guardian, and her advocacy for inmates in the Prisoners’ Legal Services offices around NYS. She also introduced many Ithacans to the Dances of Universal Peace.
Meanwhile, Geoff worked as a social worker and therapist at Tompkins County Alcoholism Council and in private practice with the late Meg Splendor. A lifelong athlete, he also became a dedicated soccer coach, fostering Christopher’s skill and interest in the sport.
Christopher was a star soccer player at Ithaca High School and later at Iona College. By 2005, he was playing professionally in Botswana, Africa. During this time, Chris was recruited by an innovative non-profit program called Grassroot Soccer (GRS). GRS combines the power and love of soccer with AIDS and HIV prevention education for young people. By training soccer players, coaches and local community leaders to educate and mentor young people, GRS raises awareness about AIDS and changes young lives. Chris was a natural fit for GRS, and he worked for more than a decade in various capacities. He had many adventures across Africa, including in Southern Sudan, where he was a key member of the GRS teams that traveled to refugee camps, bringing soccer equipment, AIDS education and hope.
Chris took a two-year leave of absence to earn an MBA in Toronto. He welcomed the birth of his daughter Nilah Virginia in 2011 and returned with his family to Cape Town, South Africa, where he was hired as GRS’ Director of Development. Ginny moved from Ithaca to join the family in Cape Town to help raise her granddaughter, returning to Ithaca each year. Nilah’s mother, a South African medical doctor, had a demanding job in a hospital emergency room and Chris traveled extensively throughout Africa for GRS. Ginny was delighted to help out and has developed a strong bond with her namesake and South Africa as a result.
At GRS, Chris played a vital role in obtaining the support and sponsorship of Nike, Gates Foundation, DeBoer’s Diamonds and many celebrity donors. As donations grew, GRS built “Fields of Hope” in shanty towns, known as townships, throughout South Africa. These facilities combine community centers, health classrooms and soccer fields. Although Apartheid was valiantly overcome by brave, determined South African “freedom fighters,” the townships remain impoverished and poorly resourced, often lacking clean water, transportation, electricity, education, sanitation and employment opportunities. Before the current Covid-19 pandemic struck, the unemployment rate for South Africans under the age of 30 was about 50%. These are the very areas where Chris has focused most of his work and attention.
Despite the recent decline of AIDS cases in South Africa, preventable diseases like heart disease, hypertension, substance abuse and diabetes still flourish due to lack of medical and educational resources.
Chris began to turn his attention to creating programs that emphasized life skills training for young people. He continued to be inspired by the many bright, eager young people he worked with on the soccer field and in the classroom. He was motivated to assist them in preparing for their futures by attaining marketable skills. Skills that could improve their own lives and uplift their communities. Thus, the idea for Health Warriors was born.
In 2018, Chris transitioned to consulting on a part-time basis for Grassroot Soccer, so he could dedicate himself to Health Warriors, now a social enterprise providing wellbeing services to communities faced with poverty and trauma. Young people from these communities lead the work, which is sustained by offering wellbeing services to corporate and private clients.
In January 2020, Health Warriors graduated thirty young people from its first yoga and wellness certification course. Health Warriors’ meditation program, “MindPower” has been taught in several schools. Health Warriors is currently in discussions with the Peace Corps to teach MindPower throughout Africa!
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic struck just as Health Warriors started to launch their community and corporate yoga and wellness classes. Undaunted, these young leaders have turned this challenging time into one of opportunity; developing a robust schedule of online classes and gaining teaching experience. Every week, students can register for a variety of classes like Vinyasa Yoga Flow, Mindful Movement & Chanting and African Dance Yoga. Back home in Ithaca, Ginny tells us we can all sign up to take these classes online.
To learn more about Health Warriors, and to register for one of their inspiring classes, visit their website at healthwarriors.org or onFacebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.