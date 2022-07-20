Greg Harrington grew up in a farmhouse at the crossroads of Snyder Hill Road and Route 79, next door to the Brooktondale Baptist Church. Both of his parents endured difficult challenges growing up, but Harrington and his siblings’ home life was stable and good in their ancestral home. Harrington loved life on their farm where his family raised all their own food with gardens and livestock. The kids all participated in 4-H and Scouts and went to the Caroline Elementary School. Harrington has remained in Caroline, New York, his entire life. Good thing for Caroline.
Harrington has loved animals as far back as he can remember. Happily married and living near his family home, Harrington worked for a large horse stable in Brooktondale for many years. He was perfectly situated to work with animals and also be on call for nearby Slaterville Fire Station and EMS calls. He always showed up to help his neighbors.
Some of us know Harrington for his volunteer work with the Slaterville Fire Department. People mention how he and his siblings and kids also rescued animals from fire and disaster calls and then cared for them until the owners were stable. But few of us know all the things Harrington does in his spare time:
- Slaterville Fire Station (Fire Commissioner)
- Caroline Seniors (President)
- Tompkins County Fire and Emergency Management System (EMS) Chiefs Association (Treasurer)
- Brooktondale Cemetery Association (Treasurer)
- Tompkins County Search and Rescue Team (President)
- Brooktondale Community Center (Board member)
- Caroline History Club (Member)
- Brooktondale Baptist Church: Saddle Up for Jesus, Corp. (Board member)
No wonder fans of Harrington and his wife, Beth, say, “Those folks help out everywhere!”
Some people who need a wheelchair or walker think of Harrington as “Mr. Wonderful Wheelchairs.” But Harrington, understated and modest, replies, “Ardith ‘Ardie’ Bennett, [Ithaca College] Professor Lynn Gitlow and some other folks started Wonderful Wheelchairs more than 12 years ago. Ellie and Monte May and Professor Carol John were essential.”
“Carol taught occupational therapy students at Ithaca College and provided OT to rehab patients at Cayuga Ridge. She found in the basement of Cayuga Ridge more than 75 broken wheelchairs. A mover and shaker, Carol applied for a grant and used the money to buy tools at Montgomery Ward. She and Ardie got the project rolling.”
When Ellie May, community do-gooder, asked fellow do-gooder Beth Harrington, “Who can we get to volunteer at Wonderful Wheelchairs?” Beth said she knew just the guy.
Harrington explains that wheelchairs cost a lot of money and those seeking one may go into debt buying one. “At a commercial repair company, it costs about $100 an hour for wheelchair repairs, plus $100 travel fee for specialists from Binghamton and Syracuse. Plus, the cost of parts: footrests $25-$80; big wheels $10-$80; 8 bearings per chair at $5-$6 each. Wheelchairs come in all varieties — adult and pediatric, manual or powered. Each chair has different size wheels, bearings, footrests. The parts are not interchangeable and it all adds up.
“When one buys a wheelchair, one needs to consider the fit of the chair through doorways,” advises Harrington. “The height and weight of the user is key for a safe and comfortable chair and usage. Some wheelchairs are just for transport, and if a person plans to sit in a wheelchair all day, that needs to be considered. Good to discuss these issues before you buy a wheelchair.”
Wonderful Wheelchairs also counsels and assists with maintenance: "Bearings need to be cleaned annually. Wheel locks are essential, but they need to be adjusted to reflect the strength and agility of the wheelchair user. During Lynn Gitlow’s work as a therapist, Harrington recalls, “she created charts for wheelchair measurements to make selection of wheelchairs more precise — the width of chairs for door passage, inner and out wheel-to-wheel measurements. We still use those charts when we advise on a good fit.
“When we help people achieve mobility by building ramps to their homes and trailers, matching them with well-fitting, comfortable and affordable chairs, we give people options,” Harrington explains.
Some of us have met Harrington out and about and know his many associations overlap. Right now, the Brooktondale Community Center is building a wheelchair ramp to connect the Center, Farmers Market, the old fire hall, the pavilion and the trail nearby. Habitat for Humanity is organizing and providing workers for this project, and soon more fun community activities will be welcoming for wheelchair users.
“When Wonderful Wheelchairs repairs, loans or sells chairs for about $75, we all waste fewer natural resources by repairing and reusing,” Harrington adds.
So, drop off invaluable equipment to Wonderful Wheelchairs and you’ll get to meet Harrington. He’s the handsome chap wearing cowboy boots and a hat. If you miss him at WW, sign up for the Slaterville Fire Station, your local volunteer fire department, or for a CPR class and you can meet Harrington off-site.
For more information on Wonderful Wheelchairs, call 607-242-1780.
