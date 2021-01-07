ITHACA, NY -- Emily Adams was born to Molly and Barry Adams, known and widely admired for their many contributions to Cornell and our community — teaching courses, writing books, creating new departments and serving on every town board in Caroline, NY.
Emily headed off after high school to Carleton College in Minnesota and studied geology, natural history and sustainability. Winter days were often below zero; Emily fondly recalls the underground tunnels on campus that made almost all travel to class seasonal.
Following college, Emily and her husband headed to Kenya to serve as Peace Corps teachers in rural villages. While settling into adult married life in a new culture in a new continent, Emily observed the heartbreakingly cruel treatment of young girls and other disadvantaged groups. “When visitors came the teachers brushed the girls out of the classroom saying, “All girls make tea!” One of the 16 year-old girls, impregnated by one of the teachers, nearly died of an unsuccessful self-abortion. Emily describes the time in Kenya as “hard.”
Before heading home, Emily traveled on a few dollars a day throughout Africa and beyond. She tucked away her first-hand observations of poverty and inequality as she packed to return to a small home in rural Danby, NY. There her first child was born with help from a neighboring midwife, who introduced her to healthy organic food and natural medicine. The early days of mothering were complicated by undiagnosed post-partum depression, while her husband pursued his advanced degree and was gone all day.
Emily and her family then relocated to Portland, Oregon for her husband’s job, where their second child was born. Within a few years, her husband’s company relocated them to Austin, Texas. “We moved so often. I began to hate moving — each time I would put down roots, struggle to make new friends and community, plant a garden, and then leave it all behind.”
While in Austin, Emily was determined “to do something for me.” She decided to try acupuncture for her constant headaches, found it helpful, and enrolled in the Academy of Oriental Medicine to learn more. “I loved the subject matter and interacting with students and faculty, but then it was time to move again.”
Emily, her husband, and two children moved to Belgium in 1999 for her husband’s job. Not speaking the language and not having any friends, Emily found herself back in the depths of undiagnosed depression. Slowly, she made some friends and found a community, and decided she simply could not move again. In 2003, she and her husband divorced. Emily stayed in Belgium, wondering what would become of her life now.
In 2004, Emily met Paulus Dominicus at a shiatsu course and life started to look better — except that she had another move to make. She packed her boxes and joined Paulus in the Netherlands where she learned the language, got Dutch citizenship, and opened her own small healing practice. During this time, she also found a toxicologist who was able to both diagnose and treat her depression.
In 2015, Emily’s mother Molly, known amongst admirers as the “Mayor of Brooktondale,” died. Emily’s father Barry, almost 80, could no longer drive a bus for Gadabout, serve on the Brooktondale Community Board, nor keep up a home in need of refurbishment without family support. Molly had been the domestic wizard and the social glue in Barry’s life. So, Emily and husband Paulus returned to her roots in Brooktondale.
Those of us who knew and loved Molly and Barry, but did not know Emily, were introduced to her by her sudden postings on community emails: “Being a political activist does not come naturally to me. I am shy and reserved by nature. But I was inspired by Bernie Sanders.” Day after day Emily offered practical, spirited messages how workers and families would thrive when the U.S. offered a modicum of support — affordable healthcare, housing, daycare and equality regardless of gender, race, ableness…We didn’t even know Emily’s early emails originated from her home in Holland, between packing and moving.
Before long, many community members, old and young, loved Emily. At local events when other local celebrities schmoozed the guests, Emily sat at the registration table or made sure the food was replenished. Modest and quiet, Emily was glad to be a worker, not a celebrity. “You do what you need to do.”
In the years since her return, Emily has been elected as a Bernie delegate, chair of the Caroline Democratic Committee and to the NY State Democratic Committee. She is a founding member of the New York Progressive Action Network and Tompkins County Progressives and is working now to create a Working Families Party chapter in Ithaca.
In Brooktondale, Emily writes the much-loved monthly Old Mill newsletter and serves on several boards. Emily claims she is still an introvert at heart, and is spending this winter unpacking the last of her moving boxes, planning her garden, and enjoying more home meals with Barry and Paulus. Come spring she will open her healing practice again, now that she is really home.
