Shima Foroughi moved from Iran to the United States in September of 2017. Growing up in Iran in a close, loving family, her mother was a teacher, one sister is a dentist, another sister is an attorney, and her brother is a student of dentistry. Shima gained acceptance to Isfahan University of Technology, one of the most prestigious public universities in Iran, before obtaining her Master’s degree in environmental engineering from Guilan University.
Given the continuing political protest in Iran, and the government’s aggressive crackdown on participants, Shima can only speak about once a week to her family in Iran. “After Mahsa Amini’s death by the Morality Police, people have been protesting the Islamic regime’s treatment of women. The government cut off internet access across the country. There is very poor phone reception available; and the quality makes it difficult for us to connect…”
“In Iran everything depends on submission to the ruling clerics. To get a job, a good home, to advance in one’s occupation, depends on obedient observance of whatever is the current religious rulers’ decree…Many Iranians have college and advanced degrees. But jobs are scarce, except for the “insiders.” It is all about one’s observance of fanatical Islamic Shia rules, with observance strictly following the Supreme Rulers’ demands: How one dresses, what one says, will affect one’s opportunities, where one is permitted to live, who gets what job-- depends on total loyalty to the Supreme Rulers…Many independent thinkers, artists, talented and highly educated people, have left Iran.”
“My mother was always so brave. She showed us how one fights for one’s dreams. She got an education and she worked hard at her job. Because she was so courageous, I grew up to be brave.”
Shima left Iran when she imagined her daughter’s future. Girls in Iran must cover their hair with hijab when they are seven. When she was young, she shares, “I cut my hair short and went out to play like a boy until I was a teenager. I wanted my daughter to have freedom and not have to hide. In Iran, women must have their father or husband’s permission to travel. Only men can initiate a divorce. And if they divorce, the men get everything, including the children.”
For Shima it took eight years to achieve permission to immigrate to the U.S. “You can’t imagine how hard it was to say goodbye to my family at the airport. To leave everything I loved behind me. I was leaving what I knew for the unknown. In America I learned a new language, and new culture. But my daughter is a free human being in this country. She is happy and has many friends. Here she can sing in public, swim in public, attend coed classes, ride a bicycle…When I think of children growing up in Iran, her freedom was worth the years of effort it took to leave. “
“There are many educated women in Iran. Women who have left Iran are supporting the women who are fighting for fair treatment within Iran. Freedom fighters go to the streets. But the price is severe. Many are arrested, wounded, killed…even children. If wounded, protestors cannot safely seek medical care for fear of imprisonment. Doctors who help secretly are in danger of arrest…But even though Iranians are scared, they continue the protests. They say, “I don’t have anything to lose.” We are not permitted to send money from the U.S. to Iran. So, sadly, there is little we can do currently for our freedom fighters in Iran.”
And Shima’s life in America: “Upon arrival, I had the opportunity to pursue my Ph.D. in marine ecology at both Cornell and Rochester Universities, but I decided to follow my dream to develop my art. I exhibited in some galleries, while working in graphic arts at Cornell University.”
“Then I took the leap to create my own business. In my salon, I engage my love of art, fashion, and beauty and in a calm setting. I offer permanent makeup, micro blading, and scalp micro pigmentation. My work is popular, and I offer all these services in one salon…When a woman who haslost her eyebrows has them artfully reconstructed, she may cry with joy to see how beautiful she looks. This is priceless for me, giving someone their self-confidence back …”
“Being 100% responsible for developing my own business was risky. Opening during the pandemic was even more of a gamble. But I love my work and what I can offer to people. And now I have expanded my staff.”
“As an Iranian immigrant and successful businesswoman, it is important to me to advocate for all women worldwide, particularly for the courageous women in Iran, who are fighting for their basic human rights and freedom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.