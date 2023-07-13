Dasha Dimke, her husband Kirill Titaev and 3-year-old son Mark had four hours to leave Russia, after Kirill received a Draft Notice of assignment to the Ukraine to fight in a war they opposed. Leaving their home, their families, their faculty and research positions in Sociology and Anthropology positions at the European University at Saint Petersburg, they gathered their passports, visas and their packed bags and raced out of Russia to Finland. When their small savings dwindled, they relocated to Estonia, where their last resources could be stretched longer.
On the 4th of November last year Dasha and family arrived in Ithaca, where Kirill began a prestigious fellowship at the Cornell Law School, thanks to the generous and visionary support of a stranger—Professor Cynthia Bowman, who made masterful preparations for this beleaguered family.
“Our friend Betsy Kafka Hillman introduced me to Open Door English. Attending classes at ODE is a very very good place to be. It is not just a school; it is also a welcome community. The staff and students at ODE are so sympathetic. Empathetic. They help me see what life can be like for me, a Russian woman. They have assisted us in finding organizations and services we need in Ithaca.”
“When I first started ODE classes I observed that not only was I learning vocabulary, grammar, and all kinds of rules, but I was also learning American slang, idioms, phrases…What I learn in ODE helps my whole family: Our son Mark has been in daycare for 7 months. Now he and his best friend Lucas, who is Chinese, can speak a little English together. They can understand even more spoken English. They like to sit and listen to books being read and look at the pictures, and pick up new words. Mark can say to Lucas, ‘Lucas, come here!’ Recently Mark yelled ‘He’s not safe!’ pointing to a young child climbing dangerously high.”
“At first I was worried about my accent and an ODE teacher – Donna Stauffer – reassured me: ‘We all have accents. You have an accent and you have brought your language, your culture here. These are your treasures.’ Now I am grateful that America is a place for all cultures.”
“I go to classes and sometimes I can also go to ODE’s Language Café. Ukrainian, Turkish, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Persian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Tamil, Russian, and other language speakers meet in a different room. I am partnered up with one person and we talk in English about anything and everything…The Russian Language room is soon filled with enthusiastic jabbering. I have to speak slowly, so that I don’t mix up a new word. Even if I get stuck and cannot find the right word to explain something I am eager to learn.
I appreciate that my Language partner is helping me find the word, and is patient with my pace. Each conversation helps me. And I meet another kind Ithacan.“
“Recently ODE took us on a field trip to the Ornithology Lab. I said, ‘The air is intoxicating.” And one of the teachers said to me: ‘Your English is really good! This is a very accurate comparison’. This praise really means a lot to me.”
“When I took the bus to Aldi’s I saw an older woman from India in a splendid sari. She was approaching other shoppers and pointing to a carton of eggs she was holding. She could not remember the word she needed to tell the other shoppers what she was seeking. I asked her if she was looking for chicken, and she threw her arms around me and hugged me…I helped her, like my ODE teachers and Mark’s daycare teachers help us learn to express ourselves in English.
Ithaca is like a friendly island in the ocean, where people help each other find their way. The news from Russia is grim, so we are very grateful to be in America. Especially that we are in Ithaca, where we would like to make our home, if we can find employment.”
“I hope that when Russia’s war is over the hatred between cultures will be overcome. Right now, I cannot change Big Things. History is about Big Events. But in our classrooms we can gain skills and make friendships, so that we can change little things to make the world more tolerant of all cultures.”
